Rylan Clark makes sad confession about mental health ‘crisis’ following marriage breakdown

Rylan Clark has made a sad confession about his mental health “crisis” following his split from husband Dan Neal.

The couple sent shockwaves through the showbiz world when their split was announced last year.

Rylan took time out of the spotlight to deal with the stress, and now he’s revealed the real toll it took on his mental health.

TV presenter Rylan Clark split from husband Dan Neal last year (Credit: Splash News)

Rylan Clark makes sad mental health confession

The popular presenter opened up on his Ry-union podcast earlier this week.

Rylan, who is at home resting after a recent hospital stay, said he had learnt over the past year that taking time out is really important for him.

Resting. See u all soon x pic.twitter.com/uM9RlBA3ia — R Y L A N (@Rylan) February 12, 2022

He said: “Mental health is so prevalent, it’s one of those that things people are talking more and more openly about which, I never in my life thought that I would go through a crisis like that.

“But I did, ultimately, and it literally hit me round the face like a baseball bat, because I always thought I was too strong for it.

“Like, I’m never going to let anything like that happen to me. But then it does and it’s really, really hard to deal with,” he said.

Rylan was recently hospitalised and has spoken out about his mental health struggles (Credit: Splash News)

Why was Rylan hospitalised?

Rylan was recently admitted to hospital after becoming “quite ill” and fearing he wouldn’t be able to continue living following his marriage breakdown.

Recently opening up to The Guardian’s Observer about his struggle, Rylan said he got to the point where he considered quitting showbiz altogether.

“I’d got to the point where I didn’t know if I wanted to come back. Or whether I would be able to do this job again. I’d got quite ill,” he said.

Rylan, who is 6ft 4in, revealed his weight fell to just over 9 stone as he admitted he “needed help”.

He added that he was admitted into hospital “for safety reasons”. Rylan also said he was a “danger” to himself”.

Rylan continued: “I’m the last person that my friends would ever believe could feel as low as I did.

“I was having thoughts and doing things that made me [bleep] up, for want of a better word. I didn’t understand why I was doing that to myself. So I went away for a bit.”

