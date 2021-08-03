Rylan Clark-Neal has been seen for the first time since announcing his split from husband Dan Neal.

The much-loved TV personality confirmed his split from Dan back in June.

They have been married for six years.

As a result, Rylan revealed he was taking time out of the spotlight to prioritise his mental health.

Rylan Clark-Neal and husband Dan have split after six years of marriage (Credit: Splash News)

What has Rylan Clark-Neal been up to?

Rylan attended his brother Jamie’s wedding in Essex this weekend.

Due to the fact he was pictured in The Sun carrying the rings, it would seem Rylan – who looked relaxed and happy – was Jamie’s best man.

Read more: How did Rylan Clark-Neal meet husband Dan as their split is announced?

The boys’ mum Linda, who appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with Rylan, also attended.

And, as well as carrying the rings, the pictures showed that Rylan was still wearing his wedding band.

He arrived at the venue – a lavish country house – in a navy hoodie, changing into a blue morning suit and tie for the nuptials.

Rylan was seen outside the venue enjoying a bottle of beer while he greeted his brother’s guests.

Rylan appears to be blaming himself for the split (Credit: Splash News)

So why did Rylan and Dan split?

Rylan told of a “number of mistakes” he had made during their relationship.

Seemingly blaming himself for the end of their marriage, he admitted he had regrets.

Read more: Rylan Clark-Neal ignores marriage split as he returns to social media

Rylan said: “I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”

Taking to Instagram in July, Rylan thanked his fans for being “patient” with him and added that he was focusing on his “mental health”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

When is Rylan going back to work?

Rylan stepped back from Eurovision and his BBC Radio 2 show following the breakdown of his six-year marriage.

However, yesterday (August 3) it was reported that he was heading back to work at the end of the month to work on a new podcast.

A source said: “It’s going to be a really uplifting and fun series and will give fans even more insight into Rylan and his background.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.