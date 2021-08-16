Rylan Clark-Neal ‘reunites with husband Dan’ sparking marriage reconciliation rumours

Rylan Clark-Neal has ‘reunited’ with his estranged husband Dan at their home in Essex.

The pair were reportedly spotted together at their home last week, months after announcing their shock split.

It’s believed Dan’s Range Rover vehicle was parked outside the Essex property.

Ryan Clark-Neal and former husband Dan reportedly reunited last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to The Sun, the pair are in a much better place.

An insider claims: “It was a very sad period but after it all came out into the open they seem to be in a better place and Dan has been back at the home at times.

“Everyone who knows them likes them very much, so hopefully things are working out.”

The speculation follows shortly after Rylan, 32, was spotted still wearing his wedding band.

At the time, the star was attending his brother Jamie’s wedding.

He later paid tribute to Jamie and his new wife on Instagram, saying: “After 32 years (genuinely!) my actual age (again genuinely!) they’ve finally done it. Congratulations to my brother and sister-in-law. Love you both.”

Rylan announced their shock split in June (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Rylan Clark-Neal and husband Dan split?

It appears Rylan partially blames himself for calling time on the marriage.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.

“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret

The couple were together for six years before their split.

They initially met when Dan – a former policeman – appeared in the Big Brother house in 2013.

The pair later tied the knot in November 2015, following two years of dating.

Rylan returns to work after marriage breakdown

Meanwhile, Rylan previously took a step down from work duties following the split.

He explained that he was focusing on his mental health and would be getting back to work ‘in due course’.

However, Rylan will return to present BBC’s It Takes Two in the upcoming months.

The host will appear alongside dance pro Janette Manrara on the spin-off show.

ED! has contacted Rylan representative for further comment.

