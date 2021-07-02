Rylan Clark-Neal returns to social media with new message after marriage split from husband Dan

In the latest Rylan Clark-Neal news, the star has thanked fans for their support after his obviously heartbreaking marriage split.

The It Takes Two, Supermarket Sweep and Ready, Steady Cook host, 32, was revealed to have split from his husband of six years, Dan.

However, Rylan has now spoken out after almost a week of radio silence.

What is the latest Rylan Clark-Neal news?

Rylan took to Instagram to issue a message to fans in the wake of the split.

He simply left a single kiss and addressed the situation with an embedded written message.

It said: “I just wanted to write a message to thank you all for the love and kindness you have shown us.

“We are currently prioritising our mental health and looking after the ones around us we love most.

“I am working towards getting back to the jobs I love in due course.

“Thank you for being patient with me x.”

How did Rylan break the news?

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that Rylan and Dan had split after fans worried about his lack of interaction on social media.

Subsequently, Rylan penned a message to set the record straight.

It was published in the same newspaper.

“Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair,” he wrote.

Rylan and Dan in happier times (Credit: Mr Curdley / FlynetPictures.co.uk / SplashNews.com)

How did Rylan and Dan meet?

He continued: “I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.

“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The pair met when Dan – a former policeman – appeared in Big Brother in 2013.

After dating for two years, the pair tied the knot in 2015.