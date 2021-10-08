Rylan Clark-Neal makes major move back onto the dating scene after split from husband Dan

Rylan Clark-Neal appears to have given the biggest sign yet that he and husband Dan Neal are over for good.

Earlier this year Rylan took a four-month break from the limelight and confirmed rumours that his marriage was on the rocks.

And today (October 8) it’s been reported that he’s made a move back onto the dating scene.

The reports come days after Rylan was seen leaving an awards ceremony with a mystery man.

Rylan Clark-Neal was pictured leaving the Attitude Awards with a mystery man (Credit: Splash News)

What did Rylan Clark-Neal say about dating?

Rylan presented an award to Steps at the Attitude Awards earlier this week.

As he got up on stage, he made light of his marriage split.

“Sorry, I was a little bit distracted,” he explained.

“I was trying to download [gay dating app] Grindr.

“It’s been 10 years!” he added. “What a year.”

The TV presenter arrived for the ceremony with his pal Lucy Spraggan (Credit: Splash News)

Rylan signs up to Tinder

However, all jokes aside, according to The Sun, Rylan has actually signed up to a dating app.

He’s reported to have cemented his single status because he now has a bio on dating app Tinder.

It features a side profile picture of the TV presenter and the bio is said to read: “Tall normal bloke – 6’4” – am I actually on this thing?”

‘Toughest time’ of his life

At the Attitude Awards, while he presented the award to Steps, Rylan also opened up about “the toughest time of my life”.

Rylan said: “On a personal level, one of the members of this band is like my big sister.

“For the past four months – probably through the toughest time of my life – she has been there for me.

“Without her I probably wouldn’t be giving this award out tonight.”

It’s widely thought Rylan was referring to singer Claire Richards.

The TV presenter admitted it’s been the ‘toughest time of my life’, doubtless because of his troubles with Dan (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark-Neal and Dan ‘to divorce’

Earlier this month it was reported that Rylan and Dan were set to divorce.

A source told the Daily Mail: “Things were looking so good, like they were back together. They hoped they could avoid divorce, but it’s now looking like the only way forward.

“Many around them were desperately hoping they can win the battle to save their relationship. It’s very sad.”

