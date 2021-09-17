Rylan Clark-Neal delights fans as he returns to Twitter after marriage split

Rylan Clark-Neal has broken his Twitter silence after he split from his husband Dan earlier this year.

The Strictly It Takes Two host, 32, has not posted on the platform since April 10 2021.

But now he’s back, and he marked the occasion with a jokey remark.

So…. What did I miss? — R Y L A N (@Rylan) September 16, 2021

How did Rylan Clark-Neal break his Twitter silence?

Rylan took to the platform last night (Thursday September 17) after his long absence from the site.

He posed a very simple question to his 1.6million followers.

The message read: “So… What did I miss?”

His long-awaited return and apparent good humour was greeted with delight by fans, who couldn’t wait to welcome him back.

Rylan and Dan in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react to his return?

One fan said: “Good to see you back Rylan.”

Another wrote: “Nice to have you back. Us missing you is what you missed.”

However, some answered him literally.

“Glad you’re back Rylan,” one commented.

“Not missed much really, it’s usual smorgasbord of filth, conspiracy theories, political rants, a few funnies. Oh, and kittens. Lots of kittens. It was just as lovely as you remember-and of course, great fun!”

A fourth said: “So pleased to see you back.

“You not missed much just the usual bitching & moaning.

“The odd wedding, birth and death… o bit of tennis. I hope you are feeling able to get on with your life a little. It’s hard I know I’m sure you have [an] excellent support team xxx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

When did Rylan and Dan split and what’s the latest?

Over on Instagram, Rylan has been more active since he split with Dan.

He originally thanked fans after news of the split was reported by the tabloids.

Taking to Instagram, he said: “I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.

“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.”

However, with rumours of a reconciliation with Dan and the return to his BBC Radio 2 show, things seem to be looking up.