Rylan Clark-Neal has broken his Twitter silence after splitting from husband Dan
News

Rylan Clark-Neal delights fans as he returns to Twitter after marriage split

It's good to have him back

By Paul Hirons

Rylan Clark-Neal has broken his Twitter silence after he split from his husband Dan earlier this year.

The Strictly It Takes Two host, 32, has not posted on the platform since April 10 2021.

But now he’s back, and he marked the occasion with a jokey remark.

How did Rylan Clark-Neal break his Twitter silence?

Rylan took to the platform last night (Thursday September 17) after his long absence from the site.

He posed a very simple question to his 1.6million followers.

Read more: Rylan Clark-Neal dealt TV blow after returning to work following marriage woes

The message read: “So… What did I miss?”

His long-awaited return and apparent good humour was greeted with delight by fans, who couldn’t wait to welcome him back.

Rylan Clark-Neal and husband Dan before their split
Rylan and Dan in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react to his return?

One fan said: “Good to see you back Rylan.”

Another wrote: “Nice to have you back. Us missing you is what you missed.”

However, some answered him literally.

“Glad you’re back Rylan,” one commented.

“Not missed much really, it’s usual smorgasbord of filth, conspiracy theories, political rants, a few funnies. Oh, and kittens. Lots of kittens. It was just as lovely as you remember-and of course, great fun!”

A fourth said: “So pleased to see you back.

“You not missed much just the usual bitching & moaning.

“The odd wedding, birth and death… o bit of tennis. I hope you are feeling able to get on with your life a little. It’s hard I know I’m sure you have [an] excellent support team xxx.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

When did Rylan and Dan split and what’s the latest?

Over on Instagram, Rylan has been more active since he split with Dan.

He originally thanked fans after news of the split was reported by the tabloids.

Taking to Instagram, he said: “I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.

Read more: Rylan Clark-Neal pulls out of another job after revealing he’s ‘not in a good place’ after marriage split

“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.”

However, with rumours of a reconciliation with Dan and the return to his BBC Radio 2 show, things seem to be looking up.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Marlon April Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Friday, September 17 2021
Tyrone Phill Coronation Street
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Friday, September 17 2021
Mia Kelly Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Who is new character Mia and what has actress Madeleine Edmondson been in?
Lucy Mecklenburgh shares photo of her son on Instagram
Lucy Mecklenburgh shares update on son Roman following intensive care stint
Joe Swash makes it through to the Celebrity MasterChef final
Celebrity MasterChef: Joe Swash divides fans as he makes it through again as Dion Dublin sent home
Camilla and Prince Charles smile during royal engagements
Camilla stuns in red coat as she steps out with Prince Charles