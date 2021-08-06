TV host Rylan Clark-Neal has celebrated his brother Jamie’s long-awaited wedding by sharing a post of the nuptials in an Instagram post to his 1.4 million followers.

Rylan wrote:”After 32 years (genuinely!) my actual age (again genuinely!) they’ve finally done it. Congratulations to my brother and sister-in-law. Love you both.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

Rylan split from husband Dan earlier this year

Rylan,32, has kept a low profile since it was revealed that he had split from hubby of six years, Dan Neal, in June.

Rylan Clark-Neal and his husband Dan present ITV’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The Essex native was seen in public for the first time when he was the best man at his brother’s wedding last week. He was snapped looking healthy and happy, wearing a navy morning suit and white tie.

And, still wearing his wedding ring, despite his separation.

After his split, the star took a three-month hiatus from social media and his work commitments. He stepped down from presenting BBC’s Eurovision Song Contest and his Saturday show Radio 2 to protect his mental health.

On his return to Instagram last month, Rylan thanked fans for the love and kindness they had shown him.

He wrote: “I just wanted to write a message to thank you for all the love and kindness you have shown us.

“We are currently prioritising our mental health and looking after the ones around us we love the most. I am working towards getting back to the jobs I love in due course. Thank you for being patient with me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

Rylan Clark-Neal returns to work

And, it seems fans won’t have to wait much longer for his return. It was reported this week The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter will also be launching a brand new podcast.

His audio show, aptly named The Ry-Union, will see Rylan chatting to inspirational people who positively impacted his life and career.

The TV star is set to be reunited with his former X-Factor favourite Cher Lloyd, 28. It’s also rumoured that the talent show judge and his X Factor mentor Nicole Scherzinger will be making an appearance.

It’s also expected that close pal Katie Price, 43, will record an episode with him.

Rylan met Katie when he appeared on her talent show Signed (Credit: Sky)

Rylan and Katie first met at the beginning of his career in 2011 when Pricey launched her own talent show, signed by Katie Price and a young bleach blonde Rylan came second.

Before he found fame on the X-factor, Rylan had aspirations of becoming a model – we can’t wait to hear more about it on the podcast.

