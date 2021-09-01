Rylan Clark-Neal is set to return to work following an extended break from the limelight.

The TV star stepped away from his career for a few months after reports emerged that he had allegedly split with his husband, Dan Neal.

After some time away to recuperate, Radio 2 host Zoe Ball revealed on Wednesday (September 1) that Rylan is set to return imminently.

The former X Factor star will return to his Saturday afternoon show this weekend.

Zoe said: “I have some really wonderful news to share with you, Radio 2 listeners.

“Our dear friend and station buddy Rylan is gonna be back to his show on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday.

“I know we’ve all missed him so much, so many of you wonderful listeners have reached out and sent him so much love. Well, he’s gonna be back to his show. Oh, I’ve missed you Rylan!”

Rylan later took to Instagram to confirm the news himself.

Alongside a picture of himself, he told fans: “It’s good to be back. See you Saturday at 3pm on Radio 2!”

Fans rushed to share their excitement at having Rylan back in their lives.

One follower replied: “YESSS! So so excited to listen to you again!”

“We’ve missed you!” said a second fan.

A third added: “It’s so good to have you back!”

Are Rylan Clark-Neal and his husband back together?

Last month (August), Rylan and Dan reportedly reunited.

According to The Sun, the pair are believed to be in a much better place.

An insider said: “It was a very sad period but after it all, they seem to be in a better place. Everyone who knows them likes them very much. Hopefully, things are working out.”

Meanwhile, Rylan was reportedly spotted still wearing his wedding band as recently as last month (August).

