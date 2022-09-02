Rylan Clark fans stunned as he shows off his mum’s brand new ‘matching’ look

Presenter Rylan Clark shared a snap of his mum Linda’s new teeth on his Instagram yesterday (September 1), leaving fans amazed.

While appearing on This Morning alongside her son in June, Linda Clark admitted she had started the process of getting new teeth.

TV star Rylan and Linda both have new sets of pearly white gnashers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rylan Clark mum

Rylan shared a snap to Instagram showing his mother, Linda sitting in a dressing room chair smiling.

The post was captioned: “New teeth who dis?” [Sic]

The post tagged London-based cosmetic dentist Dr Richard Marques, who is the brains behind the teeth.

The former X Factor contestant actually recommended Dr Richard to his mother after he fitted Rylan’s veneers.

Dr Richard has worked on many celebrity teeth, including singer Rita Ora’s.

In June, Linda admitted on This Morning that she was getting new teeth just in time for the new season of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Rylan and Linda have appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox many times, and Rylan admitted it’s the only thing that his mum is well enough to do due to her Crohn’s disease.

In 2020 he told the Daily Star: “Gogglebox is enough for us. She feels comfortable doing that show ­because we’re just sat in my kitchen. It’s the only thing we can do ­together.”

The mother-son duo both had their teeth done by Dr Richard (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fan reactions

Fans of the duo flocked to the comments to tell Linda how good she looked.

One Instagram user stated: “Smokin hot hottie.”

It has made her look so much younger.

“She looks lovely,” said another.

“Love the way you look after your Mum… she looks fabulous.”

One person expressed: “Bless your momma Rylan, it has made her look so much younger.”

“They look amazing… I want some now,” said another fan.

Rylan hits back at trolls

In July, Rylan took to Twitter to hit back at claims he was ‘mean’ to his mum while the pair appeared on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox.

He said: “For anyone saying I’m horrible to mum, please get a sense of humour.

“She got her sushi… also built her a house, whatever she asks for, and a new hedge trimmer this week. She’s good.”

“Look after your mums, and also have a laugh with them. Until next year,” he added.

