Rylan Clark issues update on mum Linda with hospital picture as fans rally around

Rylan Clark has shared an update on his mum Linda with fans after revealing she had been rushed to hospital.

TV presenter Rylan recently told Instagram followers that Linda suffered a “bad” fall while on holiday. He explained she underwent surgery, and because of health concerns described her situation as “complicated”.

In his latest Insta upload, Rylan confirmed Linda – who he appears alongside on Celebrity Gogglebox – has had an op.

He also shared a post-surgery request made by Linda as he gave news about her condition, too.

Linda has become a telly fave with her appearances alongside her son on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4 Entertainment YouTube)

What happened to Rylan’s mum Linda?

Rylan previously told followers he was putting Linda first as he noted he would not be hosting his BBC Radio 2 show this weekend.

He said earlier this week: “So unfortunately I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she’s had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have surgery out here. She’s not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated.”

Rylan added: “My priority at the moment is my mum.”

Furthermore, he went on: “Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery.”

Rylan Clark shares update about mum Linda

His most recent post on his main Instagram account contained welcome news about Linda’s op.

Rylan wrote in the caption for a pic showing the 71-year-old in a hospital bed: “Mum is out of surgery. All went well.

“Asked me if she can still have a new driveway…. She’s deffo come round. Thanks for all your lovely messages.”

Rylan has received lots of supportive remarks on social media (Credit: Channel 4 Entertainment YouTube)

How followers have reacted

Fans, followers and celebrity friends sent their best wishes to Linda and Rylan in the post’s comment section.

Among them was Ruth Langsford, who wrote: “Oh thank goodness. Send her a big hug from me.”

“Sending so much love,” added Denise Van Outen.

Davina McCall wrote: “Love to you both.”

“Aww thank goodness sending lots of love xxxx,” contributed Scarlett Moffatt.

Meanwhile Abbey Clancy said: “Sending love to your mama.”

Additionally, Vanessa Feltz said: “Thank you Lord!”

And another fan chipped in: “She can have two new driveways after that scare.”

Someone else addd: “Love that her first words are about the drive! Bless her. Get well soon Linda. Love to you too Rylan, stay strong for Mum.”

Another wrote: “Take care Rylan, everyone is thinking of you and your lovely mum. Tale care.”

