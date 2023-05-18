CBB star launches scathing attack on Rylan branding him ‘more fake’ than Phillip Schofield

Rylan Clark has been criticised by a former CBB contestant who compared him to Phillip Schofield.

Carole Malone was the second participant to be voted out of the 2007 series of Celebrity Big Brother. At the time, she was known as a Sunday Mirror columnist, and went on to write for the News of the World.

Lashing out on Twitter yesterday (Wednesday May 17), Carole rejected the idea Rylan could take over from Phillip on This Morning, should the veteran host leave the daytime TV role he’s occupied since 2002.

However, Rylan picked up on the tweet slagging him off. And his response certainly let Carole know he was aware of what Carole claimed about him.

Carole Malone slams Rylan

Sticking her oar in, Carole tweeted: “Please God not Rylan to replace @Schofe. He’s on everything and is even more fake than Phil #ThisMorning.”

It only took just over ten minutes for It Takes Two and Eurovision presenter Rylan to respond to the jibe. He replied by greeting Carole with a ‘”Morning” and a thumbs emoji.

Other TV pundits, who have also appeared on Big Brother shows, also let Carole know she was in the wrong about Rylan being ‘faker’.

Loose Women panellist and 2012 Celebrity Big Brother winner Denise Welch told her: “Think you’re in the minority there Carole. You didn’t have to say that out loud!!!”

He is far from fake… he’s so nice to everyone.

And Big Brother 2 housemate Narinder Kaur also chipped in: “Ahh Rylan is so lovely. He is far from fake… he’s so nice to everyone.”

How Twitter users reacted

The majority of those responding to Carole’s tweet did not agree with her, taking apart her claims.

“This Morning would improve beyond measure with Rylan,” one person asserted. Another replied: “Rylan is on everything? Maybe that’s because he’s hardworking, and just a decent nice guy who people are queuing up to work with.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “I personally love Rylan, but, if you don’t, here’s a tip… just turn it off Carole. It’s what I do whenever you’re on!”

Will the new CBB have Rylan in it?

The upcoming and latest resurrection of Celebrity Big Brother is expected to air on ITV2 and ITVX later this year. Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant AJ Odudu and Will Best will host.

