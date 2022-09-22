Rylan Clark reveals he was hospitalised after his ‘heart failed’ twice during tough year

Rylan Clark has revealed he was hospitalised twice last year after his ‘heart failed’ following his marriage breakdown.

The It Takes Two host had a tough year after separating from Dan Neal – his husband of nearly six years – in the summer of 2021.

Much-loved Rylan, 33 also took several weeks off work last year to focus on his health.

And now the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off presenter has told fans his “heart stopped” during a terrifying ambulance dash.

Rylan Clark and Big Brother contestant Dan Neal got engaged in 2014 (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Rylan Clarks opens up about ‘heart stopping’

Speaking at the launch of his new book Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future, Rylan explained he was rushed to hospital on more than one occasion.

He said: “Twice last year I ended up in the back of an ambulance because my heart failed.”

Furthermore, he recalled how he also received an injection in hospital to aid his recovery.

“I just remember the shot going in and all of a sudden this feeling from the middle of your body, both ways, almost takes you over, and you just stop and my heart stopped,” Rylan went on.

“There’s just seven faces and this bright light just looking at me. And then I took a breath. And they were like, ‘He’s in a normal rhythm.’ I was like, ‘What the [blank] is going on?'”

Rylan has revealed ‘his heart stopped’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Rylan’s health worries

Rylan’s heart rate reportedly soared up to 248 BPM during the scary episode. The average heart rate is usually between 60 and 120 BPM.

Those close to him apparently speculated his worrying health issue was due to his heartbreak.

And Rylan noted how 2021 saw him suffer physically as well as mentally.

He reflected: “I knew it wasn’t right. It turned out that my heart had to be restarted. I remember laying in resus and I had all these pads on with all these wires and not understanding what it was.

It turned out that my heart had to be restarted.

“It was only afterwards that I said, ‘What was the pads for?’ And they said, ‘If you didn’t take your breath… because we would have had to restart you electrically’.

“You don’t even think about it when you’re there. So I didn’t just get mentally ill, I got physically ill.”

Rylan Clark will soon be back on the box to host It Takes Two for Strictly 2022 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Rylan weight loss after marriage breakdown

As well as being open about his health concerns, Rylan has also previously addressed the dramatic weight loss he experienced in 2021.

At the the start of this year he told The Sun his weight plummeted after the split from Dan.

Rylan explained: “I got ill and I lost weight, I went down to under ten stone – and I’m six feet four inches, so that’s not good.

“I didn’t deal with what happened and now I am. I felt unwell and it was a very difficult time for me.”

However, after following a training regime which he said helped improve his mental health as well as transform his physique, he declared himself a “new man”.

Read more: Rylan makes heartbreaking admission about ‘crippling’ anxiety following marriage breakdown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.