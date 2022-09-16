Rylan Clark teases big DIY SOS news as fans excited: ‘So today was different’

Rylan Clark has taken to Instagram to share some exciting news with his 1.6 million followers.

The 33-year-old appeared to hint that he is going to be appearing in an edition of DIY SOS – and his followers all had the same thing to say in the comments!

Rylan teased some news with his followers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rylan Clark announces news on Instagram

On Thursday, Rylan took to Instagram to share some exciting news with his followers.

The Strictly: It Takes Two star seemingly revealed that he’s going to star in DIY SOS.

The show’s Children In Need is set to take place on November 18. It’s unclear whether Rylan will be starring in this episode.

Rylan teased the news by uploading a picture of himself wearing white overalls and a pink high-vis jacket.

He’s also carrying a toolbox and a white hard hat too.

“So today was different…,” he captioned the snap.

“Coming soon #DIYSOS @bbccin,” he added.

Rylan also posted the picture on his story. “Coming soon,” he captioned the story.

It’s safe to say that his followers liked what they saw.

Rylan’s followers were all saying the same thing after his latest Instagram post (Credit: ITV)

Rylan’s followers react

Plenty of Rylan’s 1.6 million followers took to the comment section to tell the star how good he looked in his pink hi-vis top.

“Looking good here Rylan the builder,” one of his followers wrote.

“Anything you do is… FABULOUS,” another said.

“You look good in everything,” a third commented.

“Ooooooh I like the look of this,” another gushed.

“You’re a little clean lovely… look forward to the actual broadcast and perhaps a bit of dust on your shoulder?!,” a fifth joked.

“You look amazing in the high vis,” another told the star.

Rylan Clark and his mum, Linda, wowed fans on Instagram recently (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark mum

The star recently wowed his fans thanks to a picture of his mum, Linda, that he uploaded to his Instagram.

Back on September 1, Rylan shared a picture of his mum, Linda, sitting in a dressing room chair, smiling.

“New teeth who dis?” Rylan captioned the sweet snap of his mum.

Rylan tagged London-based cosmetic dentist, Dr Richard Marques, in the post too. Rylan actually recommended Dr. Marques to his mum after the doctor fitted Rylan’s veneers.

Dr. Marques has worked on a number of celebrities teeth.

Plenty of Rylan’s followers took to the comment section to gush over the snap of Linda.

“Love the way you look after your Mum… she looks fabulous,” one follower wrote.

“Bless your momma Rylan, it has made her look so much younger,” another said.

“Smokin hot hottie,” a third commented.

