Rylan Clark sparks health fears among fans after hospital dash

Rylan Clark has left his fans concerned after being rushed to hospital with a mystery illness.

The presenter, 33, has been forced to pull out of his BBC Radio 2 show for the second week running as he recovers.

Taking to social media today (February 11), Rylan broke the news to fans following an “extended stay” in hospital.

Rylan Clark recovers from mystery illness

On Instagram, Rylan shared a shot of himself in hospital with a cannula in his arm.

He added: “Finally home after an extended trip to Costa del hospital. Slowly on the mend.

“Won’t be on the wireless tomorrow. Resting up. Be back soon.”

Slowly on the mend

It comes after the star pulled out his BBC Radio 2 show last week.

He told his followers at the time: “Gone and got the flu (not surprised) been in bed for a couple of days.

“Have lat tested and not Covid thankfully but won’t be able to go on the wireless tomorrow. Be back soon x.”

Rylan Clark is recovering from a mystery illness (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans were quick to share their concerns on Rylan’s latest post.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Take care and get well soon! Sending hugs.”

Another added: “Hope you’re ok Rylan.”

A third wrote: “Aww babe hope you’re on the mend now!! Take all the time you need. Love you!”

Another added: “Hope you feel better soon.”

In addition, Ruth Langsford shared: “Speedy recovery son… sending lots of love.”

ED! has contacted Rylan’s representative for comment.

Fans rushed to support It Takes Two host Rylan (Credit: BBC)

Rylan’s previous hospital visit

Meanwhile, Rylan recently revealed that he was admitted into hospital following his split from husband Dan Neal.

The Strictly It Takes Two host separated from Dan in June 2021 after six years of marriage.

Rylan, who took four months off as he struggled with the split, also lost a considerable amount of weight at the time.

Speaking with The Observer, the star recalled how he ‘didn’t think he could continue’ at his lowest points.

He explained: “I’d got to the point where I didn’t know if I wanted to come back. Or whether I would be able to do this job again. I’d got… quite ill.”

When asked whether he went to hospital, Rylan said: “Yes. For safety reasons. I didn’t think I’d be here. I didn’t think I could continue.”

