Rylan Clark delivers brutal comeback to abusive troll and high five to him

Rylan Clark has hit back at a cruel troll on Twitter who attacked his teeth and accent.

The It Takes Two star has been working hard on his fitness and getting his life together in recent months.

However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t occasionally fall back into his old habits.

Rylan Clark hit back at a troll on Twitter (Credit: Splashnews)

What did Rylan Clark post on Twitter?

Rylan took to Twitter to share that getting back into the grind isn’t always easy, and even he sometimes takes a break to chill.

“Getting up this early each day I would love to tell you all am going for a run and a 2-hour gym workout….. reality is 2 coffees so far in a dressing gown watching reruns of Tipping Point.

“I thank you,” confessed Rylan.

While lots of fans shared their support for Rylan, one troll decided to kick the star when he was down.

The troll replied: “Apart from teeth that a bloody horse would be proud of, and speaking like a chav slut, what exactly do you contribute to society?”

Rylan Clark hits back at Twitter troll

Rylan quickly snapped back being his sassy self, saying: “Well.., ya dad seemed happy when he left mine last night!”

What exactly do you contribute to society?

Fans rushed to comment, with one replying: “I can’t understand why anyone would be so rude! It doesn’t enhance their character.”

A second fan said: “Your comeback is love!”

Well.., ya dad seemed happy when he left mine last night https://t.co/6tp0S3vU7U — R Y L A N (@Rylan) March 8, 2022

Rylan Clark had fans giggling with his response (Credit: Splashnews)

“You entertain several people which is more than that person can say with their grand total of 2 followers!” added a third fan.

It Takes Two host looking for love again?

Meanwhile, Rylan is believed to be looking for love again.

Dan Neal and Rylan, who met when Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, split in June 2021 after six years of marriage.

It was reported last month that Rylan has set up a new Tinder account.

