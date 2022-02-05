Rylan Clark has revealed he is not well enough to work as he gave fans a health update on Twitter.

Presenter Rylan, 33, addressed his 1.6 million followers yesterday afternoon (Friday February 4).

The Strictly: It Takes Two host indicated he has been poorly during this week.

And consequently Rylan will be not be appearing during his usual slot on Radio 2.

No Rylan on Radio 2 today following his health update (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What did Rylan say in his health update?

Rylan revealed he has pulled out of his weekly Radio 2 show Rylan On Saturday this week.

He usually hosts the show from 3pm to 6pm – but is confined to his bed.

Rylan explained on Twitter that despite falling ill, he has not got coronavirus.

He tweeted: “Gone and got the flu (not surprised) been in bed for a couple of days.

“Have lat tested and not COVID thankfully but won’t be able to go on the wireless tomorrow. Be back soon x.”

Rylan has been ‘bedridden’ for a couple of days (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Who is standing in for Rylan on Radio 2 today?

Former Top of the Pops presenter Gary Davies sits in for Rylan on Radio 2 this afternoon (Saturday February 5).

How fans reacted

Within hours, Rylan’s tweet picked up thousands of engagements from fans wishing him well.

Many also suggested he should follow up with a PCR test to completely rule out COVID.

That’s because rapid flow lateral tests are intended for those people who do not have symptoms.

Hope you’re feeling okay!

One person urged him: “Get a PCR – LFTs don’t show if you have symptoms, only if you’re asymptomatic! Hope you’re feeling okay!”

Rylan doesn’t believe he has COVID (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Get a PCR. LFTs were never designed to be diagnostic,” agreed someone else.

And a third added: “After starting with flu symptoms my husband took three LFT on consecutive days before last showed positive.”

Others admitted Rylan’s absence would leave a hole in their Saturday plans.

“Oh no – thanks for letting us know though because (sad I know) I like to plan a Saturday afternoon cooking around you. The glamour hey?” joked one follower.

