News

Rylan Clark sets the record straight on ‘engagement rumours’ after being ‘congratulated in the street’

Don't rush out to buy a hat…

By Nancy Brown

Rylan Clark has set the record straight after rumours emerged that he was engaged.

The TV favourite split from husband Dan Neal back in June 2021, with Rylan accepting responsibility for the end of their romance. He also revealed that he was hospitalised twice following the break-up.

So is he seeing someone new, and should we be buying a hat? He’s set the record straight…

Is Rylan Clark engaged?

Rylan took to Twitter earlier today (June 30) to confirm his relationship status. And we hope you’ve kept the receipt if you have rushed out to buy a hat…

He said: “Someone just congratulated me on the street….. To clarify I am not engaged to @RobbieRinder.” Rylan went on to add: “He just likes wine. Thanks.”

Judge Rinder star Rob replied with a laughing emoji, before retweeting Rylan’s denial with a message of his own: “Being in a state of denial is a universally human response to situations which threaten to overwhelm.”

Fans react

Fans of the pals were quick to share their disappointment over Rylan’s engagement denial.

One said: “And I’d bought a gorgeous hat as well!” A second commented: “He protests too much.” A third said: “My dad literally asked me last night ‘did you hear Rylan and Judge Rinder are getting married?’ It’s getting out of hand now!”

Another added: “I do think @Rylan that @RobbieRinder should do the right thing by you now that he’s popped the question though. #HonourAmongstGays.”

So what’s the real story behind the engagement rumours?

Rob and Rylan are firm friends and have been signed up to appear on a new travel show together.

And, after a couple of wines while watching Sir Elton John’s Glastonbury set, Rob took to Twitter to share their “fake news”.

He posted: “Elton’s set at Glastonbury has inspired us to tie the knot. I love Rylan.” However, Rylan his back and declared: “Fake news – he has had a wine.”

