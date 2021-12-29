Rylan Clark delivers the greatest ever put-down to the cruelest of trolls

Rylan Clark has hit back at a cruel troll on Twitter after they criticised his appearance.

The It Takes Two host was branded a “buck tooth” by the user as they ranted over his partnership with car dealership Cinch.

But 33-year-old Rylan didn’t let the comment go unnoticed.

THEN WALK MATE https://t.co/TiF9XTp3S8 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) December 28, 2021

Rylan Clark hits back at troll

The user also labelled Rylan “illiterate and talentless”.

Taking to social media yesterday (December 28), they shared: “I will never buy a car from you whilst that complete buck tooth ignoramus @Rylan is advertising your company!

“Illiterate, talentless, council nobody! @CazooUK please learn from this!”

Rylan was quick to comment his response to the tweet – and delivered the greatest ever put-down!

The presenter simply stated: “THEN WALK MATE.”

It didn’t take long for fans to praise Rylan’s comment.

One replied: “Well played Rylan!”

Another responded: “I think Rylan is a great example of a modern Brit. He enjoys what he does immensely and genuinely and it shows. I think he has genuine empathy and he thinks ill of none (unless as an ‘act’).

I wish all the very best for him.”

A third added: “Why do they allow such comments on here? And what sort of people take the time to write it.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “I’m going to go and buy one just to counteract his message to his 16 followers!”

A fifth posted: “@Rylan please ignore ignorant people like this, you are smart, talented and I personally love seeing you on whatever advert or tv programme you are in. You are amazing.”

Another tweeted: “WTF?? Why do these people think it’s OK to abuse you, you’re advertising cars not slaughtering bunny rabbits and making scarfs from their fur. Sounds a lot like jealousy to me!”

Meanwhile, it follows shortly after Rylan revealed plans to remove and replace his famous veneers.

In a recent interview with MailOnline, the star explained: “If I didn’t have the veneers, I would look like a gummy [bleep] so they’re staying.”

Rylan also revealed he has kept his original veneers and that he has special plans for them.

He added: “I’ve still got them, they’re in a bag somewhere, I’m gonna get them framed.”

