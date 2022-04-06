Rylan Clark makes heartbreaking confession about marriage split as he’s ‘got to learn to trust again’

Rylan Clark made a heartbreaking confession about his marriage split recently, admitting he’s “got to learn to trust again” now.

The 33-year-old and his ex-husband, Dan Neal, split last year after six years of marriage.

Dan and Rylan split last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rylan Clark on marriage split

Rylan, 33, candidly admitted that he needs to learn to trust again following his split from Dan last year.

The TV personality spoke about the breakdown of his marriage during a recent interview with The Sun.

The star admitted that he thought his life was “sorted” before his marriage broke down.

“I had my career, I had my family, but then I suddenly didn’t…,” he said.

He then said that he felt as though his life had gone backward by 10 years, despite where he is in his career now.

Rylan turned to Ruth and Eamonn after his split (Credit: ITV)

Rylan then went on to say that he’s just “got to learn to trust again” following the split.

“I’ve just got to learn to trust again. I was in a ten-year relationship and when you learn things… It [bleeps] you up. I don’t know how long I’ll be [bleeped] up for,” he confessed.

He then went on to say that he is good in himself, however, it’s going to take someone “special” for him to trust again.

The 33-year-old admitted that it’s not going to be a “quick fix”.

Rylan then spoke about how when he was at his lowest, he turned to his TV “mum and dad”, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

He said that the couple were “frightened” by how his mental health deteriorated after his split.

Rylan Clark marriage breakdown

Rylan was then asked whether he had any regrets following his split, to which he replied with a simple “no”.

“Actually, that’s a lie. I wish I hadn’t got as ill as I did, but that was out of my control,” he said.

Rylan’s weight dropped following the breakdown of his marriage.

The star was then admitted to the hospital for “safety reasons”. He also took four months off work, before returning in November to host his radio show and Strictly: It Takes Two.

Rylan has been very open about his mental health following his split. Back in January, in a different interview with The Sun, he spoke about the toll it took on him.

“I didn’t deal with what happened and now I am. I felt unwell and it was a very difficult time for me,” he said.

