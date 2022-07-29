TV presenter Rylan Clark appeared to spark concerns among fans after he shared a cryptic post on Twitter.

Last year, the TV presenter, 33, announced that he and husband of six years, Dan Neal, had split up. Rylan also claimed that he himself had made “a number of mistakes”.

After the separation, Rylan took a 10-week break from his hosting duties at BBC Radio 2 to focus on his mental health.

Rylan and Dan were married for six years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rylan Clark shares cryptic message

Taking to his Twitter page on Friday (July 29), the 33 year old posted lyrics to a song in French.

The translation read: “I searched for a meaning to my existence, I left my innocence there.

“I ended up with a helpless heart, I searched for love and recognition.

“I paid the price of silence, I hurt myself and I start again.”

Fans send Rylan words of encouragement

In response to Rylan’s tweet, one person wrote ‘I love you Rylan’ in French: “Je taime Rylan xxxx.”

A second said: “Time helps to solve so many things.”

J’ai cherché un sens à mon existence

J’y ai laissé mon innocence

J’ai fini le cœur sans défense

J’ai cherché l’amour et la reconnaissance

J’ai payé le prix du silence

Je me blesse et je recommence ❤️ — R Y L A N (@Rylan) July 29, 2022

“You’re the one that’s making me strong,” another tweeted.

Commenting about the song, others wrote: “Was just listening to this,”Ooooooooo! Tune,” and “One of my favourites!”

Rylan’s new man Declan Doyle

Rylan has reportedly been dating reality TV star and influencer Declan Doyle since April this year.

Declan has appeared on Celebrity Ex On the Beach and previously dated Geordie Shore star Nathan Henry.

Speaking about his romance with Rylan on GB News, Declan said: “We’re just dating, it’s been a few dates – we really get on.”

Declan explained that things are going well with Rylan on GB News. (Credit: YouTube)

It’s been said that the two met “at an event a while ago”.

Asked whether he was nervous about dating a high-profile person, Declan replied: “Yeah, it’s just weird having to talk about it, it’s just been a few dates, it’s really early on.

“We are enjoying each other’s company, but it is going well.”

