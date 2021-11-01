Rylan Clark claims that he’s ‘poor’ after scammers access his bank account

Rylan Clark has admitted he’s “poor” after scammers tried to get into his bank account.

The It Takes Two star, 33, opened up about the incident on his Twitter feed today (Monday November 1).

The news is the latest in a list of episodes that have marked 2021 out as a tough one for the presenter.

Someone’s tried to get into my account ain’t they pic.twitter.com/nrYlzUTimI — R Y L A N (@Rylan) November 1, 2021

What did Rylan Clark say on social media?

Rylan took to Twitter today to share the news with his 1.6million followers.

He simply said: “Someone’s tried to get into my account ain’t they.”

Rylan followed it up by using a gif of a woman looking glum wearing dark glasses.

The caption to the gif said: “Help me I’m poor.”

Rylan shared unfortunate news on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react to the news?

Rylan’s fans got in touch to offer the star their support.

One wrote: “Nooooo! Hope they were blocked!”

Another asked: “What is wrong with people [wince face emoji].”

A third sympathised, saying: “Me too, had a scammer bank phone call good job there’s nothing in my account!”

Rylan has had a tough year (Credit: ITV)

What has happened to Rylan Clark this year?

The news comes in a torrid year for the telly fave.

Earlier this year, he took a prolonged break from social media after it was announced that he had split from his husband, Dan.

After he returned to work, Rylan reportedly suffered a ‘break down’ live on his BBC Radio 2 show last month.

This led to some BBC execs reportedly suggesting he take some time off.

“Rylan’s one of the BBC’s favourite stars. When he returned to work everyone supported him but when he broke down people were concerned he’d come back too fast,” a source told The Sun.

“One of the BBC’s top brass was at the meeting. They even suggested he take a year’s break to focus on himself.”