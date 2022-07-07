Rylan Clark first met and ‘bonded with’ new man when they met on X Factor 10 years ago

Rylan Clark met his rumoured new boyfriend a decade ago, it has been claimed.

It’s reported the This Morning star is dating former Ex On The Beach contestant Declan Doyle.

The pair were spotted kissing outside a London restaurant last week, it has been alleged.

It’s now been reported that Rylan and Declan, 32, ctually have a pretty long history behind them.

Rylan Clark met new boyfriend during X Factor auditions

Declan first met Rylan, 33, when he auditioned for the X Factor back in 2012, it’s claimed.

A source claimed to the Daily Mail: “Rylan and Declan have known each other for a decade since they met at X Factor auditions.

“Declan was trying out as a soloist having previously entered the show in a mixed-gender band called NVS. They bonded instantly as they have so much in common and are both from Essex.”

The next step is meeting the parents.

According to the insider, things are getting pretty serious already too. It’s thought Rylan is hoping to introduce Declan to his parents in the near future if things keep going well between the pair.

“Declan has certainly perked Rylan up following his painful divorce and they’re enjoying dating. The next step is meeting the parents as they feel it’s the natural thing to do,” added the source.

Rylan on recovering from his breakdown

In June 2021, Rylan and Dan Neal announced they would be ending their marriage. They had been engaged since 2014 and got married in 2015.

The shock split really hit the TV star hard, and he began to struggle in his personal life.

Speaking to the Observer in January, Rylan said things got so bad for him at one point that he was hopsitalised.

He said: “I was having thoughts and doing things that made me… [bleeped] up, for want of a better word.

“I didn’t understand why I was doing that to myself. So, I went away for a bit.”

He added that if it wasn’t for his support network – including his mum and friends – he has “no idea” if he’d still be here.

