Ryan Thomas shares heartbreaking video of toddler son and admits saying ‘goodbye is never easy’

Ryan Thomas has shared an emotive video of son Roman with his 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

It shows toddler Roman and his daughter Scarlett as they’re caught up in a heart-wrenching moment together.

The Manchester-born actor shares two-year-old Roman with fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Ryan shares 4-year-old Scarlett with ex Tina O’Brien.

The actor also shares baby Lilah with Lucy.

Ryan Thomas is a doting dad to three kids – a son and two daughters (Credit: YouTube)

Ryan Thomas posts heartbreaking video of son Roman

Ex-Corrie star Ryan posted the heartbreaking video yesterday (October 31), showing Roman waving goodbye to half-sister Scarlett.

We made some amazing memories as a family this weekend. But saying goodbye is never easy.

In the video that Ryan posted to Instagram, viewers can see Roman and Scarlett at a train station. A black-and-white filter glazes over the pair as they walk hand-in-hand towards a platform.

Wheeling a suitcase, Scarlett then bends down and hugs her half-brother. They kiss one another lovingly before Scarlett steps onto the train.

‘Saying goodbye is never easy’

In a tear-jerking move, Roman doesn’t stop waving at Scarlett until the door closes and the train departs.

Roman, seemingly confused, stares longingly at the leaving vehicle. He then looks up at the camera and begins crying.

While all of this happens, Always Remember Us This Way by Noelle Johnson plays, making the video all the more upsetting.

“We made some amazing memories as a family this weekend,” Ryan wrote in the post’s caption. “But saying goodbye is never easy.”

Fans react to Ryan’s post

It wasn’t long before people commented on the post, expressing their sadness at the video.

One user wrote: “This is probably the most heartbreaking post I’ll see all day. Don’t mind me just over here in [Canadian flag emoji] bawling my eyes out.”

“If this doesn’t bring a tear to anyones eye nothing will,” said another.

Even Scarlett left a comment underneath the video. She wrote: “Breaks my heart every time saying goodbye. I love every single moment I get with Roman.

“Love him so much. I hate leaving him, love you forever.”

It might be that Scarlett was heading off to see her mum Tina.

Ryan met partner Lucy Mecklenburgh in 2017 (Credit: YouTube)

Ryan Thomas and Lucy’s Halloween fun

Elsewhere on his Instagram yesterday, Ryan showed son Roman at a Halloween-themed event.

The toddler could be seen having a blast at a spooky play park and getting some face paint put on.

The two-year-old was dressed in an adorable skeleton costume as he enjoyed the festivities.

So it’s good to see his tears didn’t last too long.

Their little girl Lilah also looked adorable in a frilly red dress, which Roman accessorised with a Spider-Man mask.

