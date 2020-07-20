Ryan Thomas leaves celebrity friends in tears with daughter Scarlett's incredible singing voice

Proud dad Ryan Thomas has left his celebrity pals all emotional after sharing a video of his daughter Scarlett singing.

The former Coronation Street star, 36, unveiled Scarlett's incredible voice on Instagram yesterday (July 19).

In the video, the talented 11-year-old is seen belting out the lyrics to I'll Never Love Again from A Star Is Born.

Plenty of praise for the daughter of Ryan Thomas and Tina O'Brien

While in the caption of the post, Ryan announced he'd finally let his daughter join social media.

He wrote: "Scarlett's on the gram @scarlettthomas80."

Ryan's celebrity pals were left amazed, with Lydia Bright commenting: "No I'm crying, she is so perfect, beautiful in every way."

Former Corrie co-star Lucy-Jo Hudson added: "Wow Ryan! Wow!"

Jane Danson said: "Beautiful- what a voice."

While brother Scott gushed: "Crying like a girl 😆😥❤️ ."

Scarlett's singing dreams

It appears Scarlett is keen to get her music career underway, having recently taken part in her first singing lesson.

The youngster shared a two minute video of herself alongside her vocal coach on Instagram.

The clip showed Scarlett singing Disney classic Beauty and the Beast with mentor Stevie Mackey. Steve has trained with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Coldplay.

Scarlett captioned her post: "My first singing lessons with the super talented @steviemackey."

Talented family

Ryan shares daughter Scarlett with ex Tina O'Brien.

The Sarah Platt actress previously opened up on their daughter's dream to star in a West End musical.

Scarlett is already enrolled at the Drama MOB, which was set up by Tina and her best friend Esther Morgan in 2013.

Tina told Manchester Evening News last year: "From the age of three she started singing so she started singing before she showed any interest in acting.

"She used to say 'I don't really fancy the acting but I like the singing' and she used to sing Castle On A Cloud from Les Mis.

"A teacher sent me a video of her singing it and I thought 'oh my gosh she's actually really quite good.'"

Ryan Thomas: the doting dad

Meanwhile, Ryan recently vowed to never leave his children like his dad left him and his brothers, former Emmerdale star Adam and ex Love Islander Scott, when they were younger.

The actor was forced to step in and become a father figure to his younger siblings.

He told The Sun: "It's hard to look back at that time because [despite that] I do have very fond memories of growing up.

"There were years that my dad wasn't there, but the positive I take from that is knowing I will never do that with my own children.

"So I don't see [him leaving] as a negative - I am the way I am because of it.

"Maybe the reason all three of us are the way we are is because of the scenario we were put in.

"I think, overall, we've come out really well. I'm proud of how we turned out. My brothers have grown into mature men and I learn from them now."

Ryan also shares baby son Roman with fiancé Lucy Mecklenburgh.

