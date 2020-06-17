Ryan Thomas 'juggles' baby Roman in home workout video

Ryan Thomas fans urged the actor and reality TV star to be careful not to end up covered in vomit as he used baby Roman as a weight during a home workout.

On Instagram earlier today (Wednesday, June 17), the former Coronation Street favourite, 36, posted videos of himself incorporating his son into his exercises.

A picture he shared showed Roman lying on his back with a set of dumbbells nearby.

What did Ryan do in his workout videos?

Ryan Thomas got inventive by incorporating his baby son Roman into his workout (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Ryan Thomas shares cute pic of children Roman and Scarlett

Ryan told his followers in the caption: "Swipe right for mine and Roman's workout! Decided to go for the heavier weights."

In the clips, Ryan carefully does exercises such as sit-ups and squats while holding Roman.

The tot looked perfectly happy and safe. But a number of Ryan's followers told him he should be careful not to cause Roman to throw up all over him by "juggling" him around.

A number of fans recounted their own experiences of holding their babies up high - only to receive a dollop of sick straight in the mouth.

Others joked that the video would have been hilarious if Roman had spewed on Ryan.

One said: "Be careful he's not sick on you hehe xx."

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

Another wrote: "Good job he wasn't sick on you."

A third commented: "I was waiting for him to be sick on you."

Be careful he's not sick on you.

Someone else said: "I'm glad he wasn't sick on you."

"Surprised he's not covering you in sick the way you juggling him about @ryanthomas84," laughed a fifth, adding: "Chilled Baba though."

"So cute," said another. "I was dying for him to be sick in your mouth though."

"Lol I use to do this with my daughter," one fan recalled, adding: "Until she puked in my face and open mouth!"

Ryan recently featured alongside his brothers, Scott and Adam, and dad Dougie in ITV's Mancs in Mumbai (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Scott Thomas shares emotional birthday tribute to brother Ryan Thomas

Roman is Ryan's first child with his fiancée, former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh.

The actor, who recently starred alongside his brothers in reality series Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai, also has an 11-year-old daughter, Scarlett, from his relationship with soap actress Tina O'Brien.

What do you think of Ryan's home workout? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.