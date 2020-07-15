Ryan Thomas jokes fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh looks completely different without make-up

TV star Ryan Thomas left fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh offended after he joked that she looks completely different without make-up.

The couple - who welcomed baby son Roman in March - were catching up on television in their home when the former soap star made the remark.

As Lucy proceeded to take her make-up off with a wipe, Ryan pulled out his phone in confusion.

Sharing the moment on Instagram Story, he said: "Hello... Lucy, what have you done with Lucy?"

Lucy, 28, replied: "He does this every night when I take my make-up off. I was hardly wearing any. It's not funny!"

She captioned the video: "He thinks it's hilarious."

The former TOWIE star went on to show followers her facial wipe, while Ryan laughed in the background.

Home life

The pair are currently making the most of family time with son Roman and Ryan's daughter Scarlett.

Earlier this week, the ex Coronation Street star, 36, shared a video of his two children during bath time.

The adorable clip shows 11-year-old Scarlett softly singing to her baby brother before tenderly kissing him on the cheek.

Alongside the clip, Ryan wrote: "Roman getting a proper bath time tonight."

The reality star shares daughter Scarlett with ex Tina O'Brien.

He recently vowed to never leave his children like his dad left him and his brothers, former Emmerdale star Adam and ex Love Islander Scott, when they were younger.

The actor was forced to step in and become a father role to his younger siblings - something they have said they are grateful for.

He told The Sun: "It's hard to look back at that time because [despite that] I do have very fond memories of growing up.

"There were years that my dad wasn't there, but the positive I take from that is knowing I will never do that with my own children. So I don't see [him leaving] as a negative - I am the way I am because of it.

"Maybe the reason all three of us are the way we are is because of the scenario we were put in. I think, overall, we've come out really well. I'm proud of how we turned out. My brothers have grown into mature men and I learn from them now."

Raising Roman

Lucy and Ryan met when they were filming Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2017, and the pair got engaged in June 2019.

Following the birth of their son, the couple discussed the difficulties of caring for a newborn while in social isolation.

Ryan said: "Lucy has been a super-mum.

"There is no rule book about being a mother and I think it has been a day-to-day challenge and she has dealt with it all amazingly, I’m super proud of her."

Meanwhile, Lucy told her Instagram followers: "I adore my son, every time I look at him I can’t believe I made this perfect baby boy and when he smiles & laughs my heart bursts with love. BUT I've really struggled now for 3 months maybe heightened by lockdown.

"Breast feeding I love & hate, it is wonderful for bonding but bloody relentless! Sleepless nights aren’t getting any easier there is a reason sleep deprivation is a form of torture."

