Ryan Thomas gave fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh a tour around their new family home, and she admitted to being “quite nervous”.

And it’s no wonder – Lucy hadn’t seen the house before Ryan bought it.

The former Corrie star, 36, and 29-year-old former TOWIE star Lucy shared the experience with fans on Instagram.

During a series of videos, the couple revisited the house as it undergoes a major renovation.

What did Lucy say about visiting the house she bought with Ryan Thomas?

On her Instagram stories, Lucy explained: “So we’re off to go and look at the new house.

“It’s going to be weird because the last time I was here it was pretty bad.

“But now it’s been ripped back to brick, so… it’s going to look even worse!”

Lucy explained that the couple had hired a project manager to handle the renovation.

Which is just as well because she captioned her opening video: “Quite nervous to see the progress on the new house!”

What did Lucy find inside the house?

Once they got to the house, Lucy shared another video.

Holding baby Roman, she walked around the bare house and said: “So I haven’t been here for quite a while, and there is [laughs] not much to look at really.

“So Ryan’s been busy. He’s ripped all the walls back to brick, ripped the kitchen out…

“There is no kitchen.”

As she walked around the different rooms showing how Ryan had stripped all the walls and the floors, she then asked Roman what he thought of his new home.

She didn’t get much of a response.

Everything had been ripped up by Ryan (Credit: Instagram)

What have they got planned?

Revealing plans for a loft conversion, an orangery and an extended bathroom, Lucy, Ryan and baby Roman went upstairs.

Squealing at the exposed brick walls and the general mess, Lucy then met with their interior designer pal.

And, looking at the different colour schemes and new room layouts she has planned for the property, it’s safe to say Lucy was much happier.

