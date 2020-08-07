Ryan Thomas disgusted as Lucy Mecklenburgh tricks him into eating her nipple balm

Ryan Thomas was disgusted as fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh tricked him into eating her nipple balm.
Lucy was discussing breastfeeding in a video on her Instagram Stories when she played the prank.
In the footage, Lucy threw a product to Ryan and asked him: "Ryan, what do you think this is?"
Read more: Lucy Mecklenburgh slams mum-shamers as they question her mothering
Ryan replied: "Moisturiser?"
Lucy said: "Get it out, smell it, don't look at the label."
Ryan Thomas tastes nipple balm
She moved the camera to show Ryan smelling the product.
Lucy then told him: "Taste of anything?" to which Ryan said: "I'm not tasting it."
Lucy said: "Taste it! It's edible."
Tasting a bit of the product, Ryan said: "It tastes of nothing," as Lucy burst into giggles.
Realising what the product was, Ryan shouted: "Nipple balm! What the... are you serious?"
Nipple balm! What the... are you serious?
Lucy said: "Yeah, Roman [their son] eats it."
Ryan then throws the product at the sofa Lucy was sitting on.
Lucy wrote across the video: "He's fuming he's tasted my nipple balm."
Meanwhile, Lucy recently hit back after receiving criticism over a parenting choice.
The new mum welcomed her son Roman in March with Ryan.
Lucy, 28, shared a video of Roman wearing an animal print sleeping bag.
Lucy Meckleburgh hits back
She wrote: "Sooo many DM's about Roman's sleeping bag. I love anything with animals on!
"He's wearing 0-6m and it's a 1.0 tog. Here's the link."
However, one person privately messaged Lucy and warned her against using the sleeping bag.
They wrote: "Please don't put baby in that sleep bag. Let him be free! Plus it's so hot right now." [Sic]
However, Lucy hit back: "Did I ask for your opinion? Nope! He loves it and we have air con upstairs. My baby, my choice."
Read more: Ryan Thomas buys Lucy Mecklenburgh an £84k Range Rover
Lucy recently shared a snap of herself out on a walk with Roman in his pushchair.
The former TOWIE star looked stunning in a white dress.
What did Lucy Mecklenburgh say?
She wrote: "I got wayy more excited about Roman’s new Strada pushchair than my new handbag .. what’s happened to me!?!?
"Not only does it look beautiful it’s super practical!
"Soo quick & easy to fold up really flat so it doesn’t take up the whole boot which is definitely a bonus!"
Are you a new parent like Lucy and Ryan? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know.