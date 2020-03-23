Ryan Thomas introduces daughter to newborn son using FaceTime

New dad Ryan Thomas revealed he had to introduce his daughter to his newborn son via FaceTime due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan shares daughter Scarlett, 11, with former girlfriend Tina O'Brien and has been adhering to social distancing rules which meant he couldn't go and visit his little girl.

Ryan's fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh recently gave birth to their son Roman Ravello.

Read more: Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomes first child with Ryan Thomas

Sharing an adorable picture of his daughter video calling his newborn son, Ryan wrote: "Thank god for technology!

It’s killing me being apart from my daughter and family for so long, especially at this special time.

"I’m finding it really tough being away from my family and sad this is how my daughter met her baby brother.

"To any other broken families I feel your pain and it’s killing me being apart from my daughter and family for so long, especially at this special time.

"BUT we all need to take social isolation and social distancing seriously and it’s a sacrifice we have to make to save lives."

Read more: The secret meaning behind Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh's name for son

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh welcomed their son this month (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

One follower commented: "If everyone stays away from outsiders then suppose you can be together after two weeks. But yes, thank goodness we can video call. Must be awful not seeing your daughter."

Another added: "I met my baby Nephew like this this week. It's heart breaking."

Yesterday (March 22) Ryan helped partner Lucy celebrate her first Mother's Day, sharing a cute picture of them with their gorgeous son.

Lucy also shared an adorable picture of her cradling Roman.

The stunning images were captured by Kristina Mack From Tiny Posers who has specialised in newborns and babies since 2007.

New mum Lucy announced her son's arrival in an Instagram post on March 12, alongside a cute photo of the newborn.

Read more: Mother's Day pic of Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas with newborn son Roman

She also revealed he had been called Roman Ravello Thomas, the middle name a nod to the beautiful town in Italy where they got engaged last year.

On social media, she documented the 'surreal moment' she and Ryan took their son home from hospital.

She wrote: "This was one of the most surreal moments of my life that I will cherish forever. When we left hospital to head home with our new baby.

"On our way home I’ve never seen Ryan drive so slowly and sensibly in my life. I sat in the back watching my beautiful boy."

How are you keeping in touch with relatives? Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.