Ryan Thomas' daughter Scarlett sweetly sings to baby brother Roman in the bath

Actor Ryan Thomas has melted the hearts of fans as he captured daughter Scarlett sweetly singing to baby son Roman.

Ryan Thomas is a doting daddy of two now (Credit: Splash)

The former Coronation Street star, 36, shared a video of his two children during bath time yesterday (July 13).

The adorable clip shows 11-year-old Scarlett softly singing to the tot, who Ryan shares with fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Ryan Thomas shared an adorable clip of his two children (Credit: Instagram Story/ryanthomas84)

The youngster concluded the sweet moment by tenderly kissing her little brother.

Alongside the clip, Ryan wrote: "Roman getting a proper bath time tonight."

Doting dad

The reality star shares daughter Scarlett with former girlfriend Tina O'Brien.

He recently vowed to never leave his children like his dad left him and his brothers, former Emmerdale star Adam and ex Love Islander Scott, when they were younger.

The 11-year-old sweetly kissed her baby brother (Credit: Instagram Story/ryanthomas84)

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa wows fans with stunning make-up snap on shoot in Ibiza

The actor was forced to step in and become a father role to his younger siblings - something they have said they are grateful for.

He told The Sun: "It's hard to look back at that time because [despite that] I do have very fond memories of growing up.

"There were years that my dad wasn't there, but the positive I take from that is knowing I will never do that with my own children. So I don't see [him leaving] as a negative - I am the way I am because of it.

"Maybe the reason all three of us are the way we are is because of the scenario we were put in. I think, overall, we've come out really well. I'm proud of how we turned out. My brothers have grown into mature men and I learn from them now."

The former soap star is a proud dad to daughter Scarlett (Credit: Splash)

Roman's health conditions

Last week, partner Lucy voiced her frustration after discovering their son Roman had tongue-tie and a dairy intolerance.

The star said she found out her little boy, who was born in March, also has a cows milk protein intolerance.

Lucy revealed Roman suffered from "reflux and colic symptoms".

She explained that Roman was eight weeks old when she was told he had a cows milk intolerance, saying: "So that means I can't have any dairy products, so anything with cows milk in... and I can't have soy either."

He shares Roman with partner Lucy (Credit: Splash)

In another lengthy post, Lucy explained about her son's tongue-tie.

She wrote: "People asking how I knew Roman had something wrong with him.

"He had all the reflux and colic symptoms," before listing all the symptoms Roman had.

These included vomiting, choking, gagging and straining.

Read more: Katie Price 'furious' as Dwight Yorke fails to check up on son Harvey

She continued: "The list could go on!! Roman was gaining weight and seemed to breast feed okay as he always latched well with no pain for me. So tongue-tie was disregarded."

Lucy was told to give her son gaviscon, however, she "threw it in the bin".

She added: "I used my mother's instinct to seek help from a feeding consultant who led me to a tongue-tie specialist then an allergy doctor.

"I knew something was wrong with my baby! And I was RIGHT! It infuriates me it took 8-9 weeks of him in pain to get answers. Why isn't tongue-tie checked before you leave hospital! I was in for five days! Why would no-one check? Or why is no-one qualified to check?"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.