Ryan Thomas and Tina O’Brien have paid tribute to their daughter Scarlett on her birthday.

The youngster reached a big milestone as she turned 13-years-old.

The former couple, who met on Coronation Street, took to Instagram to celebrate the special day.

Actor Ryan posted a series of pictures from Scarlett’s birthday along with his family.

He posed with Scarlett and his family, including his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh and their son Roman.

Actor Ryan Thomas is celebrating his daughter turning 13 (Credit: Splashnews)

Ryan Thomas marks his daughter’s 13th birthday

Ryan captioned the snaps: “Happy 13th Birthday to my baby girl. My daughter’s a teenager.”

Meanwhile, Tina, 38, shared a video on her social media that looked back at Scarlett’s journey so far.

It showed pictures of the youngster from when she was just a baby, including her first baby scan.

Tina captioned the heartwarming post: “Oh my heart, how is my little girl 13! Happy Birthday my darling Scarlett.

“Right OK can time slow down now please?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina O’Brien (@tinaob83)

Fans of the actress rushed to comment and share their congratulations underneath the post.

One replied: “Happy birthday Scarlett have a beautiful day with your lovely family.”

Read more: Ryan Thomas gives Lucy Mecklenburgh tour around home he bought without telling her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84)

“Oh wow! Happy 13th Birthday Scarlett,” said a second.

A third wrote: “Aw gosh T! What beautiful memories each one so precious!! Happiest birthday darling Scarlett.”

“I know time flies so quickly! Happy Birthday to your lovely daughter, sending so much love,” added a fourth.

Tina O’Brien shares her daughter with Ryan Thomas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Scarlett is thought to be looking to follow in her famous mum’s footsteps when she gets older.

Tina previously revealed that her daughter has a talent for singing and hopes to put it to use in the future.

Read more: Ryan Thomas reveals heartbreak after close friend took his own life in lockdown

She told Manchester Evening News in 2019: “From the age of three she started singing, so she started singing before she showed any interest in acting.

“She used to say ‘I don’t really fancy the acting but I like the singing’ and she used to sing Castle On A Cloud from Les Mis.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.