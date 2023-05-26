A-lister and co-owner of Wrexham Football Club Ryan Reynolds has shared an emotional tribute to “one of the bravest people I’ve ever met”.

The 46-year-old actor has been a staple on cinema screens for the past two decades, having starred in countless blockbusters. But away from the movie sets, Ryan is also the co-owner of Wrexham FC.

However, on Friday (May 26) Ryan revealed the sad news that a terminally-ill Wrexham fan had died of cancer.

Ryan Reynolds shares emotional tribute to Wrexham fan

Taking to his Instagram, Ryan said he was “so grateful” to have met 45-year-old Jay Fear, from Southampton, before his death. Jay was re-diagnosed with appendix cancer in January despite getting the all-clear in 2022. In April, Jay got to meet Hollywood star Ryan – organised by the charity Bucket List Wishes.

At the time, Jay hailed Ryan as his “idol” and was grateful for the support he showed. Ryan even invited Jay onto the set of Deadpool 3 in London. But on Friday, Ryan revealed that Jay had sadly passed away and shared a heartbreaking tribute on his social media.

‘I loved every second I spent with Jay,’ says Ryan

Paying tribute to Jay, Ryan said: “So grateful to have spent time with Jay Fear. He didn’t have much of it left and the fact he shared that time so freely with others is something I’ll never take for granted and never forget. This man lived.

“Sending all my love to Deb, Jess and Sam. Thank you for sharing your dad with me. I know how inadequate words must be given your enormous loss. Sending you all your love from my family, Wrexham and beyond. I loved every second I spent with Jay.”

Ryan Reynolds’ sweet gesture to Jay

Jay once recalled his meeting with Ryan in an interview with the BBC. As LeaderLive reports, he said: “When I spoke to Ryan about Deadpool, I said: ‘I really hope I’m going to be about to get to see Deadpool 3 when it comes out.’

“He went: ‘Well, we’re filming in six weeks, so why don’t we get you guys up to London because it’s being filmed at Pinewood. We’ll get you up.’ He said: ‘Yeah, actually let’s make that happen, you guys come up to Pinewood and you can watch a bit of the film and then we’ll go and do some lunch.’ And I was like: ‘Please, yeah!’

“They always say you should never meet your idol, and this guy is definitely an exception to that fact because he made not only me welcome, but he spent time with my wife and kids as well. They got plenty of time with him, about 20 minutes we had with him in the end, which was ridiculous.”

