The Ryan Giggs trial continues today, with the former Manchester United star’s ex-girlfriend Kate Greville giving evidence in court.

Kate has accused Ryan of controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on her.

He is also accused of assaulting her younger sister Emma.

Giggs denies all allegations.

Kate, who was with Ryan for seven years, claims they took place from 2017 until their split in 2020.

Here, we look at the most shocking allegations from the trial so far.

Ryan Giggs is in the middle of a trial regarding his alleged treatment of his ex-girlfriend (Credit: Splash News)

Ryan Giggs trial: Assault allegations

The former footballer is accused of assaulting Kate during a row that reportedly took place in November 2020.

She claimed that he “grabbed her by both shoulders, looked her in the eyes and headbutted her”.

Kate alleges the row came after a night out in Manchester when she came home early to pack her things and leave him.

He arrived 10 minutes later, she claimed, and found her packing up her car with her sister.

She claimed: “He was very angry. I hadn’t seen him that angry before.”

An argument over his mobile phone is said to have escalated to the point where the pair were grappling on the floor.

She claimed: “He’s pinning me down on the floor trying to reach for my hand. I’m pushing him with my hands and pushing his face with my hands and trying to kick my legs to kick him off me. I was shouting to my sister for help.

“She grabbed him around the waist to try to pull him off. He pushed his arm back.”

Kate then alleged that Giggs “came at me from nowhere and grabbed me by my shoulders and headbutted me in my face”.

She claimed: “He didn’t say sorry, he said nothing. I said: ‘I can’t believe you have just done that.'”

Comparisons to ex-wife Stacey

Kate has also claimed that Giggs called her by his ex-wife’s name. She alleged that when he called her Stacey it was his “ultimate insult”.

“He said I was just like his ex-wife and he called me her name. He said she used to make his life hell and she had a problem with alcohol – I was just like her,” Kate alleged.

Giggs’ lawyer, however, said it was a mere “slip of the tongue”.

He added that Giggs had quickly corrected himself after calling Kate “Stace”.

Kate alleged: “When I get upset I go silent. Ryan didn’t like it when I went silent.”

Ex-footaller Ryan and his legal team have denied the allegations (Credit: Splash News)

Ryan Giggs trial: Sex tape leak

Kate alleged that she made “videos” with the former footballer during their relationship.

She then claimed that he sent her an email entitled “Blackmail”.

He sent me one email and it was blackmail and one of our videos we had done.

She said it contained one of their videos and alleged that he sent a threat along with it.

Speaking in court, she said: “He sent me one email and it was blackmail and one of our videos we had done.

“He would say: ‘If you don’t respond to me or unblock me I’m going to send this to the group or I’m going to send these messages to people showing what you are doing, I’m going to tell your boss this is what you’re doing.’

“I didn’t want to look at the video so I deleted it straight away.

“It could maybe been something funny but it could have been sexual. The title was blackmail so at the time I didn’t want to look at it. I was scared he would just message people,” she claimed.

Allegations of eight affairs

Kate alleges that Ryan cheated on her with eight women during their relationship.

She said she found out when she looked at his iPad.

She claimed: “The reality of what I had found on that iPad was way worse than I could imagine. Eight women he was having affairs with while he was with me. Full-on relationships.”

Claims Kate was thrown out of hotel room naked

Kate alleges Giggs “flipped” in a hotel room and grabbed her “hard” by the wrists.

She claimed he “literally dragged” her naked body across the floor before he threw her belongings into the corridor.

She was “left humiliated and embarrassed” as she was only in a towel and had to grab her belongings and try to get back into the suite.

Kate also made allegations of another row where she claims Giggs “kicked her in the back” causing her to fall off the bed, leaving her with a “massive lump”.

Rough sex claims

Text messages between the pair have also been revealed during the trial.

Kate claims she was a “slave” to Giggs’ demands and denied bruising on her body was caused by “rough sex”.

During cross-examination, Giggs’s defence barrister Chris Daw QC asked Kate about her remark that she was a “slave to his every need and every demand”.

“That’s what it felt like,” she replied. “If Ryan said do something, I would do it. He made me feel like I had to do what he said, otherwise there were consequences.”

The court heard Kate sent Ryan a message reading: “I want you so badly, rough.”

Giggs replied: “I’m scared of hurting you.”

She later responded: “Well, we’ll just have to have fun finding that line then.”

In other messages, Giggs sent a photograph of a sex toy and said Kate had asked him to “be more assertive”.

“I’m intrigued. When are you using this?” she is said to have asked.

Giggs sent a photograph of a pair of handcuffs and said: “Just after you have used this.”

She replied: “Amazing.”

Her affair

Kate spoke about the start of their relationship, claiming they first slept together in December 2014.

She left her then-husband in February 2015.

Referring to the start of her relationship, Kate said she was “put off” by the fact he was a footballer.

His lawyer claimed “the great majority of the time” Giggs was “kind and loving”.

However Kate countered: “Towards the end of the relationship it was pretty much relentlessly awful.

“This was a cycle of abuse. It wasn’t just him saying horrible things to me,” she claimed.

She said she never said anything at the time because he allegedly made her feel it was her fault for making him angry.

Kate also claimed to have had “panic attacks” while living with Giggs during lockdown, alleging that the time was “utter hell”.

The case continues.

