Rhodri Giggs has claimed his former wife, Natasha Lever, had sexual liaisons with 10 top-level footballers, including his brother.

In a new interview, the Welsh football coach alleges that his ex bedded a number of pro footballers, among them a married man who plays for a Premier League club.

Rhodri and Natasha – who was on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 – broke up following reports of her eight-year affair with his brother, Ryan Giggs, in 2011.

Ryan Giggs, Rhodri’s brother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Rhodri Giggs say about his former wife Natasha?

He says on James English’s podcast, according to The Sun: “I could name 10 footballers she had been with.

“They are all at it. Everyone is [bleeping] everyone. It could be your mate. It is warped.

He continues: “One of [my brother’s] mates said, ‘Ryan, this is your kid’s wife – what are you doing?’ But no. Ryan deserved to be on a pedestal because of his career. But he ruined his legacy by doing what he did.”

The Sun also reported that Rhodri claims one of the people Natasha was with was a married man who currently plays for a Premier side.

Natasha was on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 (Credit: Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

Elsewhere in the chat, Rhodri speaks about the fury he felt after discovering what had been going on.

He says on the podcast that, at the time, if he had seen his brother in the street, he would have “run him over”. Rhodri also says it took him “about four or five years to get over it”.

After the affair came to light, Rhodri and Natasha worked on repairing their marriage, however they divorced in 2013.

Now, he says the two of them enjoy a “good relationship”. They “can’t be messing about”, he explains, as they have children together.

Rhodri and Natasha have one biological son and he also considers himself dad to her child from another relationship.

Rhodri Giggs has alleged that his ex-wife, Natasha, bedded 10 footballers (Credit: Kirk Andrew Cleaver / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

How did Natasha respond?

Natasha told The Sun in a statement that she was “aware” of the comments Rhodri has made in the podcast.

She claimed her ex husband’s recollection “can differ from the truth” at times, but she had “no issue” with him speaking about “his version of events” because it’s “part of his healing process”.

Further, Natasha said she has “no desire to be drawn back into” discussing it as she has “very much moved on”.

She also said the two of them “have worked hard” during the past 10 years to create “a great relationship as parents to [their] son”.

ED! contacted reps for Ryan Giggs and Natasha Lever for additional comment.

