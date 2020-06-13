Ruth Langsford 'hasn't changed in 20 years', say fans as she shares throwback picture

Fans of Ruth Langsford have been stunned by a throwback photo of the 'ageless' star.

The This Morning host revealed she just had to share one image on her Instagram account after rummaging through some personal pics.

Loose Women star Ruth, 60, uploaded the snap from nearly 20 years ago and explained why it captured such a special moment for her.

The pic showed her and a friend while attending her friend's son's Christening.

Ruth explained the snap had been taken just a day after she found out she was pregnant with son Jack.

She recalled: "Sorting through some old photos and found this. 19 yrs ago at my Godson Charlie’s christening."

The day before I had just found out I was pregnant with Jack!

She went on: "The day before I had just found out I was pregnant with Jack! @eamonnholmes was away with the children so my best friend here @balshaw.sam was the first to know... a very special moment together.

"We’ve shared a lot of those during our 30 yr friendship. Thanks mate."

Ruth also encouraged her 873,000 Instagram followers to give her pal some social media love, too.

Ruth continued: "She’s fairly new to all this so it would be lovely if you give her a follow and say hello #friendship #bff."

Blown away

Many of Ruth's fans were blown away by the elegant pink trouser suit she wore for the occasion.

But many of those commenting on the image also expressed their admiration for how little Ruth seems to have changed over the years.

"You haven’t aged a bit," one fan complimented her.

A modest Ruth replied: "Need to go to Specsavers! But thank you."

"You haven't changed Ruth," echoed someone else.

But Ruth replied: "Not sure about that but thank you! Wish my legs were still that slim!"

Another person agreed: "You have not changed at all. Still got your lovely figure and smile."

"Lovely photo. You still look exactly the same," contributed another.

Yet another person felt it necessary to comment on how they perceived Ruth to have kept in shape over time, mentioning her "legs and curves".

They continued: "We've all put on a bit during lockdown but I still think you've not changed. It';s all the skipping you've been doing. You've done amazing."

Another onlooker felt Ruth was looking particularly regal in the image.

They commented about the "iconic" look: "It's giving me Princess Diana realness."

"Honestly she's the spitting image of her," agreed someone else.

Last month an emotional Ruth and husband Eamonn Holmes bagged £30,000 for charity as they appeared on on Alan Carr's new ITV show.

