TV presenter Ruth Langsford has impressed her Instagram fans with her Christmas decorations.

The Loose Women star, 61, gave her followers a glimpse inside her festive preparations this afternoon (Thursday December 23).

And it seems like her Insta observers liked the look of how Ruth has decorated her house… particularly decking her halls with boughs of holly!

Ruth and Eamonn’s decorations look “beautiful” (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ruth decks her hall

An excited Ruth, married to fellow TV host Eamonn Holmes, admitted her decorations were getting her in the festive spirit.

“It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas!” she captioned her upload.

The post contained a short clip of two eye-pleasing tables laid out with vases, berries, cones, branches and holly.

Giving context to her post, Ruth added: “Just finished the hall table. Feeling happy.”

Ruth also drew attention to her candles alongside the other decorations, describing them as ‘favourites’.

Simultaneously, Ruth’s Stories showed she has also been busy with other Christmas prep including getting her steps in while shopping and rearranging festive cushions.

Ruth Langsford is getting ready for Christmas! (Credit: Instagram @ruthlangsford)

How did Ruth Langsford’s Instagram fans react?

Within hours, Ruth’s post was viewed tens of thousands of times.

Dozens of followers wished her and Eamonn their festive best wishes in the comments.

Many users scattered seasonal emojis of Christmas trees and Father Christmas to accentuate their remarks.

And most onlookers were blown away by Ruth’s efforts, including Nicki Chapman who commented with a fire emoji.

“Beautiful – really Christmassy,” wrote one fan.

“Beautiful, really is,” emphasised another.

And a third person echoed: “Looking beautiful, beautiful, awesome, wonderful, amazing!”

Beautiful – really Christmassy.

Other followers also noted they are getting into the Christmas mood, too.

“Me too!” said one.

“I’ve just finished making 12 homemade scotch eggs!”

Meanwhile, someone else complimented Ruth: “You would have made a great window dresser if the TV work ever dries up, just saying!”

