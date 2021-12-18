Ruth Langsford stunned her Instagram fans as she celebrated her mum’s 90th birthday yesterday.

The This Morning and Loose Women presenter shared a few photos to the social media site to mark the occasion.

The first picture showed Ruth, 61, and her mum Joan enjoying a glass of fizz.

A second image saw Ruth and Joan beaming for the camera as the presenter held up a frame which had a 90th birthday message inside.

The final picture showed Joan reading her birthday card as Ruth smiled at her mum.

Ruth captioned the post: “90 years young today! Mum that is!! She is amazing…. still full of life and fun and always up for a glass of fizz!

Ruth’s fans loved the pictures of her mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Happy Birthday Mum.”

Ruth’s followers wished Joan a happy birthday.

This Morning beauty expert Sarah Jossel commented: “Just wonderful. Huge huge happy birthday for this incredible milestone.”

Show baker Juliet Sear added: “Happy birthday, she’s looking amazing I can’t believe 90!! Enjoy! Cheers!”

Ruth’s husband Eamonn Holmes wrote: “A Glass of Fizz? Like Mother like Daughter. Many Happy Returns Mrs L.”

Ruth paid tribute to her mum on her birthday (Credit: ITV)

Fans also shared their comments and couldn’t believe Joan had turned 90.

One person said: “Wow she looks amazing for her age. Happy birthday to your lovely Mum.”

In addition, another wrote: “No way your mum looks 90! Still sparkle in her eyes.”

After that, a third added: “Happy 90th birthday to your beautiful mum, she certainly doesn’t look 90!!!”

Meanwhile, Ruth often shares photos and updates on her mum on Instagram.

Back in September, Ruth told her followers that her mum had suffered a fall.

She said in a post: “Sadly no Mum for Sunday lunch today… she’s had a fall. Nothing broken thank goodness but quite battered & bruised poor love.

“She needs a walking frame to get around at the moment and is still in some pain but typical Mum…stoic and cheerful as ever.”

Thankfully, it seems Joan is back in good health now.

