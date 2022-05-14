Ruth Langsford is making a Strictly Come Dancing comeback.

The Loose Women star, 62, competed on the BBC One show in 2017 alongside professional dancer Anton Du Beke.

The pair made it to week eight of the competition and famously fell over during their Paso Doble performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Ruth Langsford confirms Strictly comeback

Ruth and Anton have now revealed they are set to reunite for one night only.

The This Morning host will be joining him on Sunday for his An Audience With Anton Du Beke stage show.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Ruth said: “Back with my Partner! Can’t wait… hope he doesn’t trip me over again!!

“@mrantondubeke back together… for one night only. Anton and Ruth tomorrow, Richmond Theatre! Don’t miss it!!”

Read more: Ruth Langsford issues warning to Eamonn Holmes after ‘row’

Strictly fans appeared thrilled as Ruth and Anton shared the news.

One commented: “Fab-u-lous #TeamLangsDuBeke reunited, hope you have an a-mazing show!”

Another added: “Yay I can’t wait for you to be together again!! This is so exciting.”

A third told the pair: “Wish I lived closer to see this – it’ll be fantastic.”

Ruth and Anton spent eight weeks competing on Strictly (Credit: YouTube/ BBC)

Read more: Ruth Langsford stuns Instagram fans as she shows off incredible figure in swimsuit

Ruth and Anton made it to week eight of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

The pair formed a close bond during their time in the competition – especially after making a dramatic fall.

At the end of their Paso Doble in week seven, Ruth ended up on top of Anton on the floor.

Incredibly, it didn’t lead to their exit and they made it through to week eight of the show before then being shown the door.

Ruth was later asked about the topple by her Loose Women co-stars.

Strictly duo Ruth and Anton fell over at the end of their Paso Double (Credit: YouTube/ BBC)

Ruth reflects on her Strictly journey

Speaking about the moment, Ruth said: “He literally lost his balance.

“I was supposed to be the cape so he whoomps me over his leg at the end.”

In addition: “Ruth added: “I was disappointed, as I thought we’d done a very passable passo until that point.”

Anton also said: “I was lying on the floor and suddenly the room went a bit dark and I thought, ‘Oh, you’re going to hate watching this back!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.