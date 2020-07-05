Ruth Langsford shows off Super Saturday hair cut on dog walk

TV presenter Ruth Langsford looked happy and relaxed as she headed out on a dog walk after finally getting her hair done on 'Super Saturday'.

The This Morning presenter was one of the first to make a trip to the hairdressers as they reopened. Hairdressers alongside restaurants, pubs and bars have been allowed to reopen after being closed in lockdown.

Ruth with husband Eamonn Holmes on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The 60-year-old presenter uploaded a video to her Instagram as she headed out with dog Maggie. The TV favourite said: "Sun's out, look at those sunshine rays...makes my hair look really blonde. It's not that blonde, it's blonde though!"

She continued with Maggie walking at her feet: "Have a lovely Sunday everyone, have fun whatever it is you're doing and I hope you get some sunshine too!"

Ruth, who is married to Eamonn Holmes, looked happy and relaxed on her Sunday stroll.

Where's Eamonn?

While Ruth was clearly ecstatic with her new hair, fans were interested in something else: why wasn't Eamonn on the walk with her?

Ruth regularly posts videos of her walks with Maggie and she's always on her own. This time, fans began to comment.

"Does Eamonn ever go walking with you and Maggie?" queried one.

Another added: "Does Eamonn not go with you?

"Does Eamonn not join you on your walk Ruth?" asked a third.

Ruth Langsford fans love her hair do

Other fans were quick to comment on how good Ruth's hair looks after being able to go back to blonde. One commented: "Hair looking good Ruth."

Another added: "Your hair is amazing."

A third said: "Looks lovely Ruth."

Some fans noticed a difference between her hair transformation snaps from the day before, and remarked that it looked shorter. One eagle-eyed follower commented: "Your hair looks much shorter today than yesterday."

Ruth was forced to go shorter than usual

The star showed off her before and after hair transformation as she attended upmarket Weybridge, Surrey beauty salon Leo Bancroft Salon. Speaking to her 849,000 Instagram followers she exclaimed that it was an "EXCITING DAY".

Ruth showed off her transformed do in an Instagram video, with shorter locks and a brighter blonde hue. She said: "There we go, all done. Back home. Blonde highlights done.

"Cut by Leo. I was going to try and keep it as long as I could but I had so many split ends."

Her usual bob hairstyle was shorter but Ruth explained: "I had to go a little bit shorter. But I'm going to grow it. I'm just so glad to have my blonde back. And so happy to have been back at the salon."

