Ruth Langsford shares her joy as she gets hair done on 'Super Saturday'

Ruth Langsford has made no secret of the fact she's been desperate to get her hair done during lockdown.

So it's no surprise she was one of the first celebrities to rush to the hairdressers this morning (Saturday, July 4) as 'Super Saturday' kicks off.

Sharing a video of her wearing her mask at her hair salon, Ruth told followers: "Morning, yes I'm finally here... Look I'm the only one here at the moment.

"This is one of the room upstairs, all socially distanced, getting these roots done finally, look how dark those are. Can't wait."

Ruth Langsford excited to get her hair done

She also showed she had brought her own coffee. She captioned the video "EXCITING DAY!" along with thanks to the staff for "creating such a clean, safe environment."

Ruth was certainly up early doors to get her hair done as she posted the video first thing.

Fans were thrilled for the Loose Women presenter, but many urged her not to go too wild.

"God you're up early....look forward to the before and after! But Ruthie...I like your hair longer," said one.

Another agreed: "You did a great job of maintaining your hair and it looked good longer. All you needed really was levelling at the back where it had got a bit long, your highlights redone and that's it! Don't get it cut too short, come outside of your comfort blanket."

Ruth Langsford has been maintaining her own hair in lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Fans envious of Ruth

Some were jealous that Ruth was the first customer in the door, suggesting, for example, it must be nice to have 'special VIP privileges'.

"First customer, lucky you, the rest of us will be lucky if we get in this year - oh the privileges! Enjoy," joked one.

Another added: "Envy you. I cannot get appointment for love nor money, anywhere. I'll take anything going, may have to abandon usual salon..."

Many simply said: "Lucky you," and one wrote: "How lovely to be a VIP."

"VIP exclusive hey..." agreed someone else.

One commenter wrote: "I'm soo jealous. Can't get a haircut in Wales yet."

There was someone who urged her: "Have a thought for all us shielders who have to wait another four weeks."

Ruth had been pretty vocal about her hair and the need for a cut during her This Morning hosting stints.

Viewers weren't impressed when she and co-host husband Eamonn Holmes interviewed Health Secretary Matt Hancock last month.

Ruth and Eamonn interview Matt Hancock on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

He was there to discuss the track and trace system the government had launched, but instead, Ruth bombarded him with questions about hairdressers!

She admitted she "didn't mean to be glib" by asking when we'd be able to get our hair done again, insisting she needed her roots touching up as much as anyone else.

After suggesting they use protective equipment, social distancing from other clients, and don't have anything to eat or drink while there, Ruth said she felt it could be made safe.

Mr Hancock told her: "It's a challenge, but not an insurmountable challenge. We're working on what it would look like to have protective equipment in place."

What did This Morning viewers say about Ruth Langsford's hair questions?

