Ruth Langsford shares extra wedding anniversary gifts from 'romantic' Eamonn Holmes

Daytime telly star Ruth Langsford has shared another look at her wedding anniversary celebrations.

The This Morning star, 60, married her co-host Eamonn Holmes, 60, 10 years ago.

Taking to social media, she gushed over the lovely gifts she received from Eamonn.

A video shows a bunch of gold and white balloons on display in her home.

Several say 'Happy Anniversary'. Ruth addressed her some 886,000 Instagram followers over how happy she was with the gesture.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been married for ten years (Image credit: CoverImages)

She wrote: "He got me balloons too! What a wonderful romantic you are @eamonnholmes #anniversary."

"What a wonderful romantic you are"

Her fans commented on how lovely they looked and many wished the celebrity couple a wonderful anniversary.

One user wrote: "Happy Anniversary. To a lovely couple xx."

A second user posted: "So nice to celebrate things in the best way we can at the moment, well done Eamonn."

A third wrote: "How romantic, Ruth."

And a fourth commented: "Happy lockdown anniversary."

Previous posts shared even more insight into their special celebrations.

She posted another video that showed a stunning wedding anniversary cake.

"It's fantastic"

The white cake has cake toppers of Ruth and Eamonn as well as a mock framed photograph of the pair.

Ruth wrote that Eamonn had organised the gorgeous creation.

She shared: "Thank you @eamonnholmes for making our 10th Wedding Anniversary so special and for organising this amazing cake from the genius who made our wedding cake, @simplycakes01

"It's fantastic, Jonathan! Although Eamonn didn't wear a @manchesterunited badge on the actual day! #anniversary #10years #love #married."

Several of their celebrity friends commented on the video.

BBC's Matt Baker posted a cake and heart emojis along with "happiness".

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha commented: "Fabulous! Congratulations!"

And 2018 Great British Bake Off winner Dr Rahul Mandal commented: "It is such a beautiful cake!"

To which Ruth replied: "@bakewithrahul It's amazing, isn't it Rahul? Jonathan @simplycakes01 is so creative x."

Meanwhile, Eamonn shared a hilarious throwback photograph of the pair looking rather hungover.

Sharing the photo to his some 651,000 followers, he explained: "Included in your anniversary good wishes, some of you asking where our honeymoon was...?

"Sorry, afraid it was all a bit of a blur."

What do you think of Eamonn's gifts? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.