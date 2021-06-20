Ruth Langsford has updated fans on how Eamonn Holmes is recovering.

The This Morning presenter, 61, has been plagued by pain for months.

The star has had problems with his back that he has been trying to fix.

Eamonn has been getting physiotherapy in an effort to aid his recovery, however, Ruth says it’s been a “slow process”.

Ruth says it’s hard seeing Eamonn struggle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ruth Langsford gives Eamonn Holmes health update

In a new interview, Ruth has revealed that Eamonn’s health problems are far from over.

“He’s doing OK,” Ruth told The Mirror. “It’s a slow process. He’s just carrying on with his physio and putting the work into that.

The Loose Women presenter also confessed that she finds it difficult to see her hubby struggling.

“It’s very difficult when someone is in pain because it’s hard to help them,” she added.

Ruth’s update comes just a few weeks after Eamonn told fans he was no longer in “constant” pain.

In a message to fans on Twitter, he said: “Another session of Physio rehab – feels like I’m making progress – slowly but surely.

“Chronic pain now gone because of Steroid injections – thank God.

“Got to strengthen my back now.

“Small steps, literally but feeling positive. Thanks for sharing your stories,” he added.

Despite feeling positive, Eamonn also admitted that he’s still dependent on his crutches.

In a picture of himself on a golf course, Eamon told fans: “Determined to still get around. Been to Bonnie Scotland over the Bank Holiday. Crutches and all…”

Eamonn and Ruth are back on This Morning (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Ruth and Eamonn back on This Morning

The husband and wife duo are set to return to the This Morning sofa over the summer.

The pair were previously replaced as hosts of the Friday edition to the surprise of fans.

However, now they will be filling in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over the holidays.

Ruth told OK! Magazine: “We’ll be doing seven weeks from July. I’m looking forward to it.”

