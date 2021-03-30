News

Ruth Langsford reveals she was sexually assaulted at 11 years old

Ruth also said she was "flashed at" and "followed" as a schoolgirl

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Ruth Langsford has revealed she was sexually assaulted at just 11 years old.

The This Morning presenter, 70, opened up about the awful incident in an interview.

Ruth said she was also “followed a few times” and “flashed at” when she was a schoolgirl.

ruth langsford on weight loss
Ruth opened up in a new interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ruth Langsford say?

The star said the incidents took place when she was between 11 and 16 as she travelled on the London Underground.

Writing in Best magazine, the Loose Women host said: “I was flashed at more than once, followed a few times and a man once put his hand up my skirt on a crowded train.

“These incidents all happened to me between the ages of about 11 and 16.”

Ruth Langsford on Loose Women
Ruth wanted to speak out following the death of Sarah Everard (Credit: ITV)

In addition, Ruth said: “I now ask myself why I didn’t shout, scream, kick up a fuss, report them to an official – all the things I would urge any girl or woman to do today.”

These incidents all happened to me between the ages of about 11 and 16.

Meanwhile, Ruth said she wanted to speak out following the death of Sarah Everard, who was murdered as she walked home through London earlier this month.

The presenter added that “not every man is a danger” and not every man is a “sexual predator or a murderer”, however, they are “also not us”.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on the red carper
Ruth said husband Eamonn “honours” and “respects” women (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

She praised her husband Eamonn Holmes, saying he “honours, respects, champions and defends” women.

However, Ruth said he has “no experience of sexual harassment”.

In addition, Ruth said her female friends “all have frightening tales to tell”.

After detailing her own experience as a schoolgirl, Ruth said it seemed that “perverts and predators” became “drawn to the same routes I took like wasps to jam”.

What else did Ruth say?

Ruth said she did “nothing” at that age because she “didn’t know what to do”.

She added that she “kept my wits about me and hoped it wouldn’t happen again”.

