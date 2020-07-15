Ruth Langsford reveals beauty secret behind her famous hairdo

Presenter Ruth Langsford has let her fans in one on one of her most asked about beauty secrets.

The This Morning star, 60, is well known for her stunning hair.

For years the ITV host has kept a stylish bob that is always full and textured.

Taking to Instagram, Ruth demonstrated how she gets such vibrant locks.

Addressing her 909,000 followers, she said it is all down to hot rollers.

Ruth Langsford shared one of her beauty hacks (Credit: Instagram @ruthlangsford)

Ruth said: "Good morning! It's Wednesday.

"Hump day as they call it. This week is going really quickly.

"Fantastic!"

"Anyway, I'm in make-up just about to put some rollers in.

"Loads of you that are asking - this is my heated roller machine.

"It is called the O by Cloud Nine.

"And you literally pop the roller in and wait.

"It takes like three seconds and beeps - and that means it is ready. Fantastic!"

The Cloud Nine O Heated Roller Set currently sells online for £84.50.

Ruth's fans flocked to her video's comments to write on how lovely her hair looks.

"You look lovely"

One user remarked: "Thank you looks brilliant and easy to use."

Another user commented: "Morning Ruth you look beautiful hun x."

And a third claimed: "You look lovely even before you put the rollers in!!! See you both at 10. X"

Her video comes just weeks after she was finally allowed to get he haircut and coloured.

She was first in line on July 4 as hair salons across the UK were allowed to reopen.

Ruth with husband Eamonn Holmes on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Visiting her local hairdressers, The Leo Bancroft Salon, she shared her excitement on Instagram.

She said: "Here we go, all done. Back home. Blonde highlights done.

"Cut by Leo. I was going to try and keep it as long as I could but I had so many split ends.

"I had to go a little bit shorter. But I'm going to grow it.

"I'm just so glad to have my blonde back. And so happy to have been back at the salon.

"Well done Leo. Well done Kirsty and all the staff for making it such a good experience.

"I know you have all worked so hard as have all you hairdressers out there.

"So welcome back!"

