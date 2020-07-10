Ruth Langsford receives warning from Trisha Goddard over dog walking video

Daytime TV favourite Ruth Langsford received a stark warning from presenter Trisha Goddard after sharing a clip while taking her pet dog for a walk.

The This Morning host, 60, posted a video on Instagram after coming across a wild deer while out with Maggie, the black crossbreed she shares with husband Eamonn Holmes.

In the short clip, Ruth films the deer tentatively picking its way through the undergrowth as it passes her in a wooded area.

Ruth Langsford posted a video of an incredible encounter with a deer (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Trisha Goddard say to Ruth Langsford?

"This is why I like walking," she wrote in the caption. "You see beautiful things like this young (I think) deer.

"Maggie was mesmerised!"

Ruth's followers commented on the video of the incredible - albeit brief - encounter.

Read more: Trisha Goddard admits she's received 'even more abuse' since Leigh Francis apologised for Bo' Selecta

"Always gives you a good feeling," said one.

"Aww lovely to see these just roaming about," commented another.

"How lovely and tranquil," wrote a third.

Check little Maggie

Presenter Trisha Goddard was among those to comment. And she warned Ruth to be sure to examine Maggie properly, to make sure she hadn't picked up any ticks.

"They are gorgeous," the Dancing On Ice 2020 contestant wrote, adding: "But check little Maggie for ticks!"

Trisha warned Ruth to check Maggie over for ticks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Responding to Trisha's comment, one of Ruth's followers said: "I was bitten last week and luckily saw it. Now on mega antibiotics for three weeks."

According to animal welfare charity Blue Cross, ticks are most likely to be picked up in areas where there are lots of sheep or deer.

Read more: Fans sympathise with Ruth Langsford after recent haircut is ruined by humid weather

Information on the organisation's website reads: "Ticks are common in woodland, grassland and heath areas, but can also be found in your garden if you live in an area with lots of wildlife. You are most likely to come across them in areas with lots of deer or sheep.

"Ticks are big enough to spot. Run your hands over your dog's body when you get back from a walk to check for any lumps or bumps. A tick will feel like a small bump on your pet's skin.

"Ticks carry diseases, so it's important to remove any that attach themselves to your dog as soon as possible. Rapid removal lessens the risk of disease."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.