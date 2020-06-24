Ruth Langsford praised as she reaches impressive fitness milestone

Television presenter Ruth Langsford has been praised by her celebrity friends and fans alike.

The This Morning star, 60, showed off an impressive fitness milestone online.

Ruth, shared that she has reached an incredible 10,000 steps on her pedometer FitBit watch.

Sharing to her some 882,000 Instagram followers, she wrote: "Managed to capture the vibration! Good feeling! #10000steps."

The post comes just hours after she posted a video of her latest skipping workout.

Ruth Langsford with her husband Eamonn Holmes on This Morning (Image credit: ITV)

Trisha Goddard complimented Ruth's achievement with: "Wow...I thought that was how many skips you had done at first! Had to have a lie down…"

The official account for FitBit UK Instagram account congratulated: "This is amazing - you're killing it Ruth."

Another user praised: "Well done.. I've been walking lots too... great for weight loss and general health."

A further user commented: "Definitely gives you a spring in your step when you know you’ve hit the goal xx."

And a further user posted: "Beautiful watch Ruth and well done!!!"

Ruth has been very open about her weight gain and loss over the years.

Last year she spoke about her battle to drop the pounds after giving birth to her son Jack 18 years ago.

She told the Loose Women panel that a home video her husband Eamonn Holmes took inspired her to lose weight.

She reassured the audience that the footage was innocent but surprising: "It's not what you think!"

Ruth says a video Eamonn took inspired her to lose weight (Image credit: ITV)

The mum-of-one explained: "I put on a lot of weight when I was pregnant with Jack."

But she didn't recognise herself in the video and instead questioned who it was.

Ruth explained: "Why is he filming that enormous woman? Dragging a sun lounger behind her with a very large bottom.

"That was my moment, I was straight onto that 'get rid of this baby weight'."

In other interviews she has also opened up about experiencing weight gain during menopause.

Ruth on an episode of Loose Women (Image credit: ITV)

Two years ago a viewer on This Morning, Jessica, said she found it difficult to lose weight during menopause.

Sympathising, Ruth claimed: "It completely affects my ability to lose weight.

"I try not to let it ruin my life but at least you're doing those things and you're going to boot camp. You're trying your best.

"As long as you're enjoying your life and living your life it's not all about your weight. Jessica, enjoy your life, I'm sure you look great."

