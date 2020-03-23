Ruth Langsford kisses mum through window on Mother's Day amid coronavirus isolation

TV's Ruth Langsford went to visit her mum on Mother's Day and shared the touching video on Instagram.

The This Morning presenter usually spends every Sunday preparing and cooking a family lunch with her mum Joan as they sing and dance in the kitchen.

Often they enjoy a little glass of something and go on to relax reading the papers and playing scrabble.

Read more: Piers Morgan cracks 'savage coming out' joke to Philip Schofield live on Good Morning Britain

Ruth, 60, was forced to touch hands and kiss her mum through a window that was separating them while she is in isolation amid coronavirus fears.

People over 70 are in the high-risk bracket have been advised by the government to self-isolate for 12 weeks to help protect them from contracting the deadly virus.

In the tear-jerking video, Ruth says to her mum: "Give us a kiss... Happy Mother's Day."

Locked down but not forgotten! Happy Mother's Day... Love her.

Ruth then taps the glass to get her mum's attention and the pair then touch hands as they looked longingly at each other.

The mum-of-one put the video up with the caption: "Locked down but not forgotten! Happy Mother's Day... Love her."

Fans, followers and celebrities were brought to tears by the touching scene.

Kate Thornton wrote: "That made me cry. Happy Mother's Day to you both."

Read more: Coronavirus: Total lockdown within 24 hours unless Brits keep six feet apart

Fellow Loose Women star Saira Khan wrote: "Ahhhhh Ruth made me cry," and Andrea McLean added: "Ah Ruth that made me cry."

While Rochelle Humes, Candice Brown and Angela Scanlon all left heart emojis.

Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes added: "It's like that scene Kirk and Spock in Wrarh of Khan," alongside sad face emojis.

Later, Ruth added another video of her mum dancing in the kitchen reminding her of happier times they had been able to spend together.

Ruth Langsford and her husband Eamonn Holmes (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Ruth captioned the post: "This is what my mum would usually be doing in my kitchen on Sunday! Makes me smile SO much.

"Thought I'd share one of her greatest hits. Music from Anton Du Beke."

Eamonn cheekily wrote: "Ruthiee, I've told you before... Keep the sherry away from her."

Did you experience something similar? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.