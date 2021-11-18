Ruth Langsford has left her fans gushing following a gruelling exercise session on Instagram.

The 61-year-old Loose Women star documented her tough regime as she worked out alongside personal trainer Frank.

Ruth explained that the session – featuring sprints and kettlebells – even brought her back to her pre-Strictly training.

Frank challenged Ruth to a series of tough exercises.

At one point, the pair were seen lifting dumbbells in a synchronised motion.

Ruth also took to the pads and attempted boxing during the session.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “Getting my heart rate up with @fitwithfrank. Haven’t trained in quite a while so I’m really feeling it!

“Takes me back to my pre @bbcstrictly training! #Fitness #Training #Fitwithfrank #Weights #Weighttraining.”

Fans rushed to comment on the fitness post, with many complimenting Ruth’s appearance.

Ruth Langsford has left her fans gushing on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One said: “Ruth you are looking lovely and you’re doing well especially with those weights. Good on you.”

Another added: “Looking strong and stunning Ruth!”

A third wrote: “This girl is on fire…”

This girl is on fire!

In addition, a fourth said: “You look like a woman in her forties. Classy and beautiful.”

Meanwhile, others were distracted by Ruth’s personal trainer Frank.

One shared: “Fit with Frank! Surely you mean Frank is Fit.”

Ruth was put through her paces with personal trainer Frank (Credit: ITV)

A second added: “Looking at Frank would get my heart rate up!!”

A third penned: “He gets my heart rate up too! Just looking at your post!”

Meanwhile, it comes after reports Eamonn Holmes is leaving This Morning to front his own show on GB News.

Ruth and Eamonn to leave This Morning

It’s also claimed that Ruth is “likely” to quit the ITV programme.

The Mirror reports: “Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era.

“He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV. All good things come to an end.”

