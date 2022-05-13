Ruth Langsford stunned her Instagram fans with a glimpse at her incredible figure yesterday (Thursday, May 12).

Ruth blew her one million followers away with the post, with many branding her “stunning”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Ruth Langsford on Instagram

Loose Women star Ruth took to Instagram to promote her new holiday collection – and gave fans a look at what to expect from the new range.

Ruth uploaded a short five-second video for her one million followers to see.

In the video, Ruth, wearing a black top and a long, pink and white sarong, walks towards the camera, before posing in her new outfit.

“NEWSFLASH!!!! My holiday collection is launching tonight on @qvcuk 3 x swimsuits with mix & match sarongs & sundresses,” she captioned the post. She then went on to promote the Instagram live she was going to be a part of.

Ruth promoted her new holiday collection on the show (Credit: Instagram)

Plenty of Ruth’s million followers took to the comment section to gush over the star’s stunning new look.

“Looking WONDERFUL,” Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid wrote.

“Looks fab Ruth! Hope you have a great launch,” one of her followers said.

“You look stunning,” another commented.

“Look at you! Looking fabulous. You have such a great figure,” a third wrote.

“Woah Ruth! You look beautiful,” another said. “Eamonn Holmes is a very lucky man.”

Ruth issued Eamonn with a warning earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Ruth and Eamonn

Speaking of Eamonn, Ruth issued her husband a warning earlier in the week.

Last Saturday, Eamonn took a sly swipe at his wife on Twitter.

“Little could I have imagined that a simple question asked outloud like ‘Where do we keep the Eggcups?’ would have got the day off to such a fractious start,” he tweeted. “Sorry I asked.”

On Monday’s edition (May 9) of Loose Women, Ruth spoke about the tweet Eamonn had made about her.

“Eamonn Holmes, darling, you should be worried now,” she said.

“Right I have a big bone to pick with my husband because I did not know this had gone on,” she said, before sharing the tweet with her fellow panelists.

