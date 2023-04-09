Ruth Langsford makes heartwarming gesture to son Jack’s girlfriend as fans gush

Ruth Langsford has certainly gone all out to celebrate her son Jack’s girlfriend’s birthday on Instagram.

The 63-year-old organised a lovely surprise for her son Jack’s girlfriend, who was celebrating the milestone age of 21.

And the presenter took to Instagram to show off the fruits of her labour.

Ruth decorated the house with lots of pink decor, all emblazoned with the number 21.

Ruth Langsford shows off birthday table on Instagram

She also set out bouquets of delicate pink flowers, as well as adding pink balloons and a small white and pink cake.

“Jack’s girlfriend’s 21st birthday… had to do a table didn’t I?!” Ruth told her one million followers. Her fans were quick to flock to the comments to praise Ruth for her thoughtful gesture.

What a kind mummy you are!

“That is such a nice thing to do for your son’s girlfriend!” one wrote. “She must really feel like part of the family.”

Ruth and husband Eamonn often host dinner parties (Credit: Splash News)

“You’d be the best mother-in-law,” gushed a second. “She is so lucky – firstly to be your son’s girlfriend but also to be cared for by you.”

A third agreed: “What a kind mummy you are!” A fourth added: “So sweet of you, lucky girl!”

Ruth and Jack’s close bond

The celebrations took place in Ruth’s plush Surrey home, which she shares with husband Eamonn Holmes. Ruth has made it a hobby of hers to show off her fancy table settings, having also shown off her wonderful Easter table. For her Sunday lunch, she added fresh yellow decor, as well as Easter crackers, rabbit adornments and even tiny crocheted carrots.

Ruth admitted it was painful when her son left for uni (Credit: ITV)

She also went all out earlier in the year for Jack’s 21st birthday. Jack, who is currently at university, was treated to a black, silver and gold table setting that she’d created for him. Ruth is close to her only son, Jack. She described his departure for university back in 2020 like being ‘in physical pain’.

“It sounds dramatic but for the next three days, I felt like I’d had my womb ripped out,” she told Woman and Home. “It was physical pain. I was sitting on his bed, sniffing his pillow, and I kept his bedroom door shut because then I could imagine he was in there.”

